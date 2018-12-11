ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road partners with Tour of Nilgiris

The 11th edition of the Tour of Nilgiris was flagged off in Mysore on Sunday by Dr. A. Subrahmanyeswara Rao, IPS, commissioner of police, Mysuru City. The high-octane cycling tour is considered one of the most difficult in the world, with close to 110 participants from all over the world competing to test their endurance and resolve.

The tour which spans the three states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala is unique as it covers not only the most beautiful scenic routes along the Western Ghats, but also traverses through three national parks, and offers the best cycling routes in the country, making it even more thrilling and challenging for the cyclists.

While many of the riders take on the grueling 8-day tour as a test of their spirit, there are a few like Rajendra Bhaskar, a national level cyclist and Sushil Reddy, a Guinness record holder for the longest journey on a solar bicycle, who want to put their pedals to good use. The two riders sponsored by ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road will be riding for a cause under their movement, The SunPedal Ride, trying to raise awareness about solar energy and sustainability.

Maverik Mukerji, general manager and delegate, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, said, “We are extremely delighted to be associated as the hospitality partner with the Tour of Nilgiris, one of India’s most premier cycling events. At ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road we have always encouraged cycling to promote a healthier self, and the environment. In fact, at our property we have cycles that guests can use for their commute.”

“ With the number of vehicles on the road, and impact on the environment increasing, we are happy to partner with initiatives like the Tour of Nilgiris, and sponsor riders such as Sushil Reddy and Rajendra Bhaskar from the Sunpedal Ride, who are taking efforts to increase awareness about cycling, and using alternate energy sources to make our planet a sustainable place to live. Through our Acting Here Planet 21 initiatives, we do our best to ensure that our daily operations are sustainable and our carbon footprint is minimal. We hope that through our partnership with the Tour of Nilgiris and the SunPedal ride our commitment to sustainability reaches more people.”

Renowned cyclist and Olympic Gold Medalist, Alexi Grewal will be participating to mentor the riders and inspire more people to start cycling. Speaking on the sidelines of “Breakfast with the Cycling Champions” the pre-tour briefing event for the Tour held at ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Alexi spoke about his experience as a participant in the 10th edition of the Tour of Nilgiris, “The Tour of Nilgiris is one of the best cycling tours in the country, if not the world. We get to meet so many people, traverse through such beautiful landscapes the country has to offer, and also cycle through the toughest terrains.”

In addition, Alexi commented about the cycling culture in India, “The benefits of cycling are amazing, not only is it a full body workout but you have the added pleasure of knowing that every turn of the pedal is helping the environment. Considering the heavy traffic situation in the city, I wish more Bengalureans would take cycling as their primary mode of transport to work. Cycling is popular in India, but in the urban setting it’s imperative that more take it up, with a plus of producing some great competitive cyclists in India.”

Satish Belawadi, tour director, Tour of Nilgiris 2018, mentioned, “Tour of Nilgiris has been pushing the mandate on cycling & its environmental benefit to society for more than a decade. Having a hospitality partner and host like ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, who bring the same ethos & outlook is a wonderful opportunity for us to join hands long term and work towards making this a reality. Tour of Nilgiris is an opportunity for cyclists to connect back with nature as they cycle through the Western Ghats and with themselves as well.”