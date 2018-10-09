Hyatt to expand brand footprint and pipeline with acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Two Roads Hospitality, an international lifestyle hotel management company with a unique collection of distinctive brands, properties and a robust development pipeline around the globe. In India, Alila Diwa Goa and Alila Fort Bishangarh are the two properties that belong to Two Roads Hospitality.

Through the addition of Two Roads, its established lifestyle brands and the management agreements for the majority of its 85 properties in eight countries, Hyatt will expand its brand presence into 23 new markets while enhancing its offerings in lifestyle hotel experiences and wellbeing. With Two Roads and its distinctive collection of lifestyle hotels, resorts and vacation residences, Hyatt will offer an expanded and more powerful portfolio of brands with best-in-class offerings to deliver compelling experiences and benefits for guests and World of Hyatt members, expand its relationship with valued hotel owners, and drive growth for shareholders.

“Hyatt and Two Roads share a commitment to genuine care and delivering distinctive experiences to discerning travelers. We are pleased to be coming together, and are dedicated to learning from each other and taking the best of both organisations forward. Two Roads’ passionate team members, strong brands, global footprint and robust development pipeline will expand our lifestyle offerings and grow Hyatt’s brand presence in more places where our guests and World of Hyatt members want to travel. Importantly, combining Two Roads’ meaningful brand presence and development plans in Asia with Hyatt’s already strong position in this region will allow us to accelerate expansion in this critically important and fast-growing part of the world,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The acquisition consists of a base purchase price of US$ 480 million, with the potential for Hyatt to invest up to an additional US$ 120 million in the aggregate, contingent on the outcome of certain terms to be individually defined after closing. The base plus contingent total purchase price is expected to reflect an EBITDA multiple of approximately 12-13x stabilised 2021 earnings, which Hyatt considers the best indicator of valuation based on anticipated synergies and growth.

Consistent with Hyatt’s long-term growth strategy to drive shareholder value, this investment in a high-growth, capital-light platform accelerates Hyatt’s evolution to a more fee-driven enterprise, funded by proceeds from an asset disposition programme in which real estate has been monetised at an average multiple of approximately 16.5x EBITDA to date. Notably, Hyatt is making this growth investment in a year in which it has committed to return approximately US$ 800 million of shareholder capital through a combination of share repurchases and a cash dividend.

After the close of the transaction, which is expected later this year, Hyatt will create a dedicated lifestyle division as a catalyst to bring together the operations of Two Roads’ and Hyatt’s lifestyle brands. “Hyatt is an ideal home for us as we share many values and a deep commitment to thoughtful growth and creating compelling experiences for our guests. Hyatt’s unique position in the marketplace brings with it the powerful benefit of global scale while maintaining meaningful personal relationships with team members, guests and owners,” said Jamie Sabatier, chief executive officer, Two Roads Hospitality.

Hyatt will provide additional information related to the acquisition, including a preliminary estimate of 2019 earnings accretion, on its third quarter earnings call scheduled for October 31, 2018. Hyatt plans to integrate Two Roads brands into the World of Hyatt programme in 2019, expanding opportunities for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points across more leisure-focused stay options and also driving hotel occupancy from a loyal group of travellers who spend more, stay more and book directly.