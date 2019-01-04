Hyatt Centric Brand expands in India with opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has recently announced the rebranding of Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim to Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa, marking the brand’s second hotel in India. The brand serves as a launch pad to destination exploration and discovery for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action.

Located in the heart of North Goa, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa provides chic and contemporary accommodations just steps away from the city’s best beaches, shopping centers, culture, entertainment, nightlife and other local hotspots, making it easy for guests to get out and explore.

Sunjae Sharma, vice president operations India, Hyatt, said, “The opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is our first step in introducing the Hyatt Centric experience to the vibrant state of Goa. Based in one of the most popular areas of the island, we are confident that Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa will allow guests to discover all that Goa has to offer. The introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand displays yet another way for us to care for our guests, while offering them international hospitality and authentic experiences.”

Contemporary and eclectic, the hotel has 167 spacious guestrooms including one suite, all offering incredible views of the garden, pool or hillside through large bay windows or balconies. With features such as complimentary wi-fi, an LED TV, tea and coffee facilities, mini-fridge, in-room electronic safe and more, each guestroom offers the perfect setting to relax after a day of business or leisure. The suite features a separate living area and bedroom with a spacious bathroom and powder room.

With artisanal craft cocktails and local fare, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa’s dining scene is as unique as it is authentic. During the day, the restaurant, Grok, features a spacious and relaxed atmosphere with delicious local Goan favorites and handcrafted cocktails. In the evenings, Grok is a themed kebaberie and bread bar, with the bar serving mixology cocktails. Additionally, for a unique space to work, play, or socialise, The Corner serves coffee and light fare.

The new hotel also offers 6,065 square feet (563 square meters) of meeting and event spaces, including Jade Vine, a modern ballroom with state-of-the-art facilities, Isle de Sol, a contemporary flexible meeting space, and Jardim, an outdoor banquet space that can be used for either business or social events.

It provides guests with a modern fitness studio, outdoor swimming pool, kids play area, 24-hour room service, currency exchange, multilingual staff, laundry and dry cleaning services.

Additionally, the hotel offers guided off-site experiences that allow guests to truly immerse in the locale, such as scuba diving, heritage walks and food tours, highlighting the best Goa has to offer.