HPMF’s eighth anniversary celebration, convention and awards held in Varanasi

The Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum (HPMF)’s eighth anniversary celebration, convention and awards 2018, was recently held at The Gateway Hotel Ganges,Varanasi. The theme for the three day event was, `Swach, Saksham, Samrudhi’, which literally means Clean, Competent and Prosperous.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Nagrale, founder and general secretary, HPMF said, “The theme intends to concentrate on our core values of nation with unity, cleanliness, making everyone competent so that the prosperity comes automatically! It also talks about the co-operation and unity that we have achieved as team HPMF in a short span of eight years. I take great pride in the fact that all our members form one of the strongest united non-corporate entities in India. I congratulate you on being part of team that transcends borders, culture, language and background in its quest to achieve the best for our profession.”

Commenting on the Procurement Excellence Awards, he added, “We are also honouring three of our most senior colleagues with the Living Legend Awards and one senior most colleague with Life Time Achievement Award. You will get a chance to meet and felicitate them. Their years of experience and work are an inspiration to our fraternity.”

The Awards

Living Legend – Mani Ratna Award

Kaushik Jhingan (Director – A1 Avighna Associates, Delhi)

Subramanyam Natarajan (Director Procurement – Oterra, Bengaluru)

Man Singh Rathore (Chief Procurement and Materials Officer – Berggruen Hotels, Mumbai)

Lifetime Achievement – Kohinoor Awards

Mohan Deshpande (Director Procurement – Aspa Watermelon Hospitality Infrastructure, Pune)

V. T. Alexander (Purchase Manager – Crowne Plaza, Kochi)

Most Impactful Procurement Person of the Year

Amit Aggarwal (Materials Manager – Radisson Blue, Greater Noida)

Gunashrestha Shree Award – Best Cross Functional Procurement Leader Of The Year

Aniruddha Parlikar (General Manager – White Copper Hospitality, Pune)

Jyotipurush Award – Procurement Person Of The Year (Male)

Rayan Rodrigues (Purchase Manager – Irish House , Mumbai)

Prajna Award – Procurement Person Of The Year (Female)

Priya Malhotra (AGM Resources And Planning – CSD Group, Delhi)

Dhruvatara Award – Emerging Star Of The Year

Ganesh Sangle (Executive SCM – Tata Starbucks, Mumbai)

Ujjwal Shree Award – Most Promising Future Leader Of The Year

Krushna Behera (Asst. Manager Purchase And Stores – The Vedic Village, Kolkata)

Aryabhatta Award – Best Use Of Innovative Technology

Jwala Srinivas (Asso.Dir Purchase – The Park, Hyderabad)

Navratna Award – Vendor Relationship

Team Procurement (Rafiq Mansuri) – Novotel, Ahmedabad

Paryavaran Sanrakshak Award – Green Initiatives

Team Procurement (Harvey Rodrigues) – Meluha The Fern, Mumbai

Chairman’s Award – Outstanding Contribution

Mohan Nawade (Sr. Purchase Manager – Foodlink Services (I)Pvt Ltd, Mumbai)

Rajesh Nair (Materials Manager – Grand Hyatt, Kochi)

Amit Pandey (Chief Operating Officer – Exi-Com Telesystems Limited, Gurgaon)

Special Jury Award – Outstanding Contribution