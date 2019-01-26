HPMF launches Rajasthan Chapter

India’s leading Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) will mark its first ever entry in Rajasthan by launching its chapter today at Hilton Jaipur.

HPMF is the first professional association of the hospitality industry spreading wings beyond India and going international. It has 12 chapters within India and two international chapters – Middle East and Sri Lanka respectively.

Local Rajasthan hospitality members and a gathering of hospitality professionals from Jaipur and neighbouring cities is expected for the launch. Around 152 hospitality purchase professionals of the Rajasthan region have enrolled as members.

The event will be presided over by Giriraj Singhji Lotwara, president Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur. Prominent dignitaries will include Sanjay Goyal, vice chairman HPMF and others. The event will comprise of a presentation about HPMF, emphasise on its core objective of development of hospitality procurement professionals and on the importance of networking and collaboration.

Thereafter the coronation of the HPMF Rajasthan Team will take place. Chaturvedi is designated as the chapter president along with Naresh Saini as general secretary for the Rajasthan Chapter. A teaser for the upcoming HPMF Convention and Awards 2019 will also be released.

The need for HPMF is in bringing together the purchase heads of hotels on one platform to network; explore new ways of working and knowledge sharing from technology and innovation standpoint. “We are excited to launch the HPMF Rajasthan Chapter in Jaipur,” said Chaturvedi who has been with the hospitality industry for over 3 decades and has worked with many hotel chains.