Hotel Sahara Star wins Agoda 2018 Gold Circle Award

Hotel Sahara Star, flagship hotel of Sahara India Pariwar, bagged the prestigious 2018 Gold Circle Award by Agoda.com for its superior performance in the year 2018.

Leading networking platform Agoda has expanded in Asia and was acquired in 2007 by Booking Holdings Inc – the world’s largest seller of rooms online. It provides a network of over two million accommodation properties including apartments, villas, homes, and hotels backed by over 15 million real traveller reviews.

The Gold Circle award honours only superior-performing accommodation partners that epitomise unsurpassed qualities of the online booking travel experience.

Operational consecutively for the 10th year, the ace Agoda 2018 Gold Circle Awards recognises properties that meet certain principles. Mice favourite Hotel Sahara Star proudly boasts of being one of those recognised properties that stand tall amongst the top one per cent of Agoda properties, is acknowledged for its magnificent hospitality, has a competitive pricing, is accessible to every guest and believes in the devotion to deliver exceptional guest satisfaction.