Homegrown hospitality brand Rosetta by Ferns enters luxury timeshare segment, eyes west and south of India for portfolio expansion primarily

Ferns Estates & Developers, a 30-year-old company based out of Bengaluru popularly known for developing gated communities in the city, about two and half years ago started planning to foray into the luxury timeshare/vacation ownership segment for which it launched Rosetta by Ferns. “In phase-I of our expansion plans, we want to focus on the western and southern markets of India. Key metros and destinations that are 3-5-hour-drive away from these cities are on our radar. We have Coorg, Bandipur, Ooty, Wayanad, and Bengaluru already on our list. We are looking at Goa and Karwar very keenly. And, we are also looking at Nashik, Lonavla, and Matheran as prospective markets for expansion in Maharashtra. The first property in Sakleshpur, a 125-key property, will be operational from this September and thereon we will be unveiling a property in every 15 months,” informed Jai Sreedhar, jt. MD & CEO, Rosetta by Ferns about the brand’s entry into the hospitality industry and its further expansion plans.

When queried about the brand’s vision behind its foray into luxury timeshare segment, Sreedhar replied, “Timeshare in itself is a very old concept which hit India in the mid-late 1970s, and started gaining popularity gradually. Globally timeshare is a very popular long-term perspective by creating value for both the developer as well as the guest in the longer run. Since we are focussing on the luxury segment, we are going to keep the supply very controlled. As we have seen that building luxury products take about 2-3 years, we are sensitively looking to not overcrowd the market, for which, we are only opening about 1000 memberships per year.”

“We are offering a product that people can visit with their loved ones to unwind from their daily busy life. To cater to these groups of families and friends, we have clusters of rooms to keep the patrons staying close to each other. We also offer open-to-sky outdoor shower experience and sundecks in small gardens outside the rooms where the patrons can sit and chat together. Furthermore, we are offering private barbeque spaces where the chefs can prepare some delectable barbequed dishes, live in front of the guests,” he further added giving details about some of the services to be offered at Rosetta by Ferns-branded resorts.

Underscoring the brand’s corporate policy to promote local experiences and encourage local talent, Sreedhar informed that in the whole of their upcoming property, which has clusters, each cluster showcases theme from Karnataka’s cities, like the Mangalorean and Coorg themes, among others. “Also, as a mark of our corporate policy, we encourage many local painters and artisans for painting and installation of sculptures in the resorts, for which, we are investing more than a crore and a half. This initiative’s outcome has been fabulous. Furthermore, the food that we offer is also inspired by a lot of local ingredients and cuisine,” he added.

About the sustainability practices taken up by Rosetta by Ferns, Sreedhar told EFH that they are in the process to add more fruit orchards to the destinations where their resorts will be operational in order to maintain environmental sustainability in the region. “Apart from that, we are tapping IGBC Platinum rating for our properties, considering which we are having a lot of things moving in terms of sustainability like – being a zero-plastic hotel; implementation of rainwater harvesting; aiming to have zero-carbon footprint rating, etc. Also, our waste recycling will be happening daily, in which, we will convert all organic waste into manure and other usable fertilisers. We are also in the process of using some technologies to ensure ecological wastewater management that can be used for watering the plants and trees in the vicinity,” he added.

In terms of technological development, the brand is soon going to unveil an app called ‘Club Rosetta’ which is in the final level of testing, which will provide the members with real-time information about the availability of rooms at Rosetta by Ferns’ resorts. “Using the app, the members will also be able to use their points to book rooms throughout the brand’s portfolio,” concluded Sreedhar.

“We at Rosetta are striving to give a home-away-from-home feeling to our guests, for which the staff is accordingly trained. All our employees are trained to make a decision that can help delight the guests by providing them with tailor-made experiences,” concluded Sreedhar.