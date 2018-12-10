Hilton Signs Management Agreement with Kalyani Group to develop a DoubleTree by Hilton in Bangalore

Global hospitality chain, Hilton has announced the signing of a management agreement with Kalyani Hospitality, to develop a DoubleTree by Hilton in Bengaluru.

Scheduled to open in Q1 2021, DoubleTree by Hilton will be located at the commercial micro-market of the city – Whitefield. The hotel will be ideally located to serve as the central hub for business functions as well as host business travelers and guests from within the city.

The hotel currently under construction will have 183 rooms & suites and offer guests world class Double Tree by Hilton Hospitality to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travelers, including multiple meeting and banquet spaces, fitness amenities, outdoor swimming pool, restaurant, a bar and a roof-top lounge.

Commenting on this signing, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head, Hilton India, said, “We are happy to mark our presence in Whitefield, which is an important commercial hub of the city. Our partnership with Kalyani Group reinforces our promise to expand our portfolio in India and offer Hilton guests more opportunities to experience the warmth of Hilton hospitality across multiple locations.”

Announcing the project, CMD, Kalyani Group, A Mohan Raju said, “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to provide world-renowned hospitality within a business‐friendly environment. Owing to its location within the fastest growing commercial micro market in Bengaluru, the hotel will become a preferred choice of travelers with diverse requirements. We have strong plans to replicate our success in the commercial office segment into the hospitality sector.”

“The signing of this agreement reiterates our long-term commitment to India as a strategically important market. DoubleTree by Hilton is rapidly scaling its presence across the APAC region and we are delighted to partner with Kalyani Group to continue with this momentum in India,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in India and of growing importance as the Silicon Valley of India. The city is also fast developing into a major manufacturing zone. According to a recent report, Bengaluru is expected to become the largest branded hotel market in the country in the next five years.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bangalore will also be part of Hilton Honors where members can enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.