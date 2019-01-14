Hilton introduces new dining program for guests in India

Global hospitality company Hilton, today announced the launch of its new Hilton Dining Asia Pacific Program, for its Indian guests, providing more choices and benefits at 13 hotels across 9 cities in the country. The program is aimed to offer benefits along with exceptional Hilton hospitality. It includes special accommodation rates and exclusive dining discounts. The benefits can be redeemed at not only the host hotel or other Hilton properties in India, but also in a large number of Hilton hotels in the Asia Pacific Region.

The new annual subscription loyalty program offers discounted prices on food and beverages, room privileges, and also extends the benefits to other hotel amenities such as spa, fitness and wellness vouchers, even when the guests are not staying at the hotel. Members can enjoy up to 25 per cent off on food and beverage for up to 12 persons, best available room rates, and 20 per cent off on easy cancellation rate.

Jatin Khanna, vice president operations, Hilton India, said, “We are delighted to extend our Hilton Dining Asia Pacific Program to our guests in India. The program offers a range of benefits that will enhance the experience of our discerning guests visiting our hotels not only in India but in all participating hotels in Asia Pacific. Hilton is the beacon of hospitality and we continuously strive to benchmark our services and offer what we believe will serve exceptional experiences to our guests.”

Catering to the growing needs of its customers, offering exceptional flexibility and variety, the Hilton Dining Asia Pacific membership benefits and e-certificates are instantly available on the easy-to-use mobile app for the Indian customers. With the Hilton Dining Asia Pacific mobile app, members can receive latest member offers, browse hotel and restaurant information, make room reservations and redeem membership benefits at their fingertips. Members of Hilton Honors in India can also easily enroll for the new dining program.

Conrad Bengaluru, DoubleTree by Hilton Ahmedabad, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Gurgaon – New Delhi NCR, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links, Hilton Chennai, Hilton Garden Inn Gurgaon Baani Square, Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow, Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket, Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum, Hilton Jaipur and Hilton Mumbai International Airport are among the participating hotels extending benefits of the new dining program to its Indian guests.