GVK Lounge by Travel Food Services wins World’s Best Lounge for the fourth time in a row at the World Travel Awards

The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Travel Food Services (TFS) has been awarded the World’s Best Business Class Lounge for the fourth consecutive year, at the World Travel Awards 2018. The grand final Awards ceremony was held at the histroic Pátio da Galé in Lisbon, Portugal and witnessed some of the most renowned brands from the sector being recognised and awarded for exemplary service. The GVK Lounge by TFS Performa bagged three awards at the star-studded gala:

· World’s Leading Airport Lounge – Business Class 2018

· Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge 2018

· Asia’s Leading Domestic Airport Lounge 2018

Gaurav Dewan, COO & Business Head, Travel Food Services said, “It is an honour to have successfully represented the Indian travel sector at a distinguished global platform like the prestigious World Travel Awards 2018. We have constantly strived to bring together innovative concepts to challenge the existing market parameters, and the GVK Lounge is a prime testament to our commitment towards elevating the travel experience in the country. To have our efforts recognised and awarded motivates us further to work towards creating a better travel experience for travellers’.

Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, manages and operates the GVK Lounge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The GVK Lounge by TFS Performa offers exclusive state-of-the-art amenities, such as superlative services, and a variety of inter-continental cuisines among other facilities. The GVK Lounge strives to create a luxurious yet hospitable ambience for passengers, ensuring that their experience leaves them with a lingering sense of comfort and contentment. It has been a part of the winning list for WTA Forum for the last four years, winning the World’s Leading Airport Lounge and Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge, in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

Travel Food Services (TFS) is India’s leading travel F&B and retail company, with more than 280 outlets across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 19 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges. TFS has partnered with SSP Plc UK, which brings 60 years of rich experience of the global travel retail market thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead.