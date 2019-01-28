Grover Zampa Vineyards expands their portfolio with Four Seasons & Charosa Wineries

Grover Zampa Vineyards, the longest standing winery in India, has added United Spirits, a wholly-owned subsidiary Four Seasons Wines, and Charosa Vineyards, an asset of Hindustan Construction Company, to their wine portfolio. The move comes as a part of the brands overarching efforts to bolster its sales, improvise on its mass and premiumisation strategies, while indirectly fueling the growing wine business of the country.

Grover Zampa Vineyards has been a pioneer of fine winemaking in India and a leading exporter, significantly marking its footprints in India as well as various International countries. With the addition of two new brands, the company plans to expand into a multi-brand lifestyle label with wine being at the core of their business.

The brand aims to widen their portfolio and offer more varieties that resonate with the millennials and new age wine drinkers. This will also lead to an increased focus on wine tourism with better amenities being offered to patrons at their vineyards, thereby consolidating their position as a market leader in the country.

Spread over 50 acres in Baramati, Four seasons was started back in 2006 following the acquisition of French winery Bouvet-Ladubay. The brand has focused on developing Indian wines that are not only affordable but also at par with international quality, a vision mutually shared between both Four Seasons and Grover Zampa Vineyards.

On the other hand, Charosa’ winery is spread over 230 acres in Charosa village and is known for its weather and soil that are extremely efficacious for the growth of wine grapes; rendering the acquisitions as strategically ripe and beneficial to Grover Zampa’s growth plans.

Speaking about their strategy, Vivek Chandramohan, chief executive officer, Grover Zampa Vineyards, opined, “The wine industry has been on a positive growth trajectory for the past few years, with growing interest from varying consumers to better understand and experience the beverage. This has opened up the pathway to expand and reach out to these very consumers through various touch-points, an insight which has significantly dictated our association with Four Seasons and Charosa. We have a positive ambition for what the future has in store for us and are committed to providing our patrons with the very best in wine.”