As a part of FSSAI’s Food Donation Drive on Valentine’s Day, restaurants are requested to donate food /amount for the underprivileged and promote the same to customers.

* Restaurants to display the creative (digitally/printed) at various spots promoting food donation.

* Restaurants to donate meals to feed the needy. Details of the agencies given below.

* Customers can donate Rs 100 to sponsor a meal for the needy. The total collected amount to be given to Rasoi on Wheels.

* Restaurants to share the total number of meals/amount donated with the NRAI ([email protected]) for further updating the FSSAI.

Two Ways of Donation:

1. Restaurants to contact the following agencies for collecting food packets from their outlets for donation:

Feeding India – Sanchit Jain

Robinhood Army – Rachit Dhingra

2. Restaurants and customers can donate Rs 100 per meal to the following agency for cooking the meal at minimal cost for donation:

Rasoi on Wheels- Ms Manika

Restaurants to directly tie up with food recovery agencies.

Save Food Share Food Share Joy Initiative aims to prevent generation of food waste and promote food donation. Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) is an alliance of food recovery agencies of the country for increasing coverage of food donation. These agencies have volunteers in various cities who can collect food and donate to the nearest point (spot for donation). To know more, you can login to www.sharefood.fssai.gov.in.