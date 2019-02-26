France’s Cyrene Randrianasolo bags title award at fifth edition of IIHM’s Young Chef Olympiad

Following six days, four cities and three rounds of the event, France was the crowned winner of the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2019 on February 2, 2019. Cyrene Randrianasolo, a student of Albert de Mun Hotel and Catering School, beat 49 other nations and was declared the winner of the fifth edition of YCO 2019. She was also awarded the Golden Chef Cap given for the first time this year to the winner of YCO 2019. The silver trophy went to Romania’s Bogdan-Petru-Alin Vandici of ICEP Hotel School and the bronze went to England’s Luke Hayward from the University College of Birmingham. Along with the trophy, Randrianasolo also bagged a gold medal and was handed over a cheque for US $10,000.

Speaking on the achievement Randrianasolo said, “I am honoured to win this recognition from IIHM at YCO 19. I want to thank them all for this wonderful opportunity and I am overwhelmed to have won this trophy and prize,” said Cyrene.

This year, the International Young Chef Olympiad, had an additional attraction with a Plate Trophy for countries that ranked between 11 to 20. It was bagged by Matthew Potgieter, a student of South African Academy of Culinary Arts.

The International Young Chef Olympiad 2019 commenced on January 28, 2019, where the countries completed two rounds of competition in Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore before coming to Kolkata for the final round.

Randrianasolo bagged the winner’s trophy after the final round held at the IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata. The final round included preparing a salmon-based dish, a potato-based side, and a dessert. Apart from the winner’s trophy she also bagged an award for Best Hygienic Practice.