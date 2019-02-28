Finnish dairy company Valio and Hotel Klaus K to open the world’s first ice cream hotel room in Helsinki

Leading Finnish dairy company Valio and Hotel Klaus K Helsinki are opening an ice cream-themed hotel room on March 1, the first of its kind in the world. This delicious ice cream suite has been named the Sweet Suite, and it is available for reservation from March to September. It is located at the heart of Helsinki. Interior design for the sweet, indulgent suite is the product of the minds of interior designers Anna Pirkola and Kirsikka Simberg. There is room for two in the Sweet Suite.

Opening soon, the Valio Jäätelöfabriikki Sweet Suite, named after Valio’s ice cream brand, is a staycation at its best. Immerse yourself in entertainment, lay in the luxurious sheets, soak in a bubble bath – and most of all, enjoy all the ice cream you want. Helsinki is a natural choice for an ice cream-themed suite, as Finns consume the most ice cream in Europe per capita.

“Valio Jäätelöfabriikki aims to make you happy. To many, ice cream is a break from the daily grind. We wanted to create a small, surprising experience around delicious ice cream. This luxurious hotel suite and our beloved ice creams are a match made in heaven,” says Valio’s ice cream business manager Tea Ijäs on where the delicious partnership was born.

The newly completed hotel suite has been refurbished in a Valio Jäätelöfabriikki inspired decor. Hotel guests can expect an ice cream-filled freezer and enchanting details. The Sweet Suite also features 1930s vintage furnishings and Nordic design.

“Our customers value a high-quality experience. A hotel room is far more than just a place to sleep in. We believe that Finnish and foreign guests alike will be pleased with this themed suite,” says Hanna Kiuru, general manager, Hotel Klaus K.

Last year, Valio returned to the Finnish ice cream shelves after a 14-year break. The ice cream factory, at the Oulu plant, makes the only entirely Finnish, entirely lactose free family of ice creams. This spring, Valio is introducing four new surprising and delicious flavours. The new flavours are a rich dreamy chocolate, tart and sweet lemon curd, exotic passion fruit-coconut, and juicy apple-oat pie.

Valio, offering the taste of Nordic nature since 1905, is a brand leader and the biggest dairy business in Finland and a major player in the international dairy ingredients market. The company is owned by dairy cooperatives comprising some 5,500 dairy farmers. Wellbeing is at the heart of Valio’s world leading technology innovations, expertise and products that are made from clean Finnish milk and other ingredients.

The company’s product development follows in the footsteps of Nobel Prize winner A I Virtanen, and the company holds 350 patents in 50 countries. Valio’s milk ranks among the cleanest in the world, and it has zero tolerance for antibiotic residue in milk.

Valio has net sales of EUR 1.7 billion and is Finland’s biggest food exporter. Valio products are found in some 60 countries and account for 25 per cent of Finland’s total food exports. Valio seeks strong growth in international markets and has subsidiaries in Russia, Sweden, the Baltics, USA and China.