FHRAI members unites in New Delhi to decide next course of action

Since the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) put the Online Travel Aggregators (OTAs) MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo (Go-MMT) and the hotel room aggregator, Oyo on notice, individual hoteliers have been approached by the OTAs for renegotiating terms. The hotels however, have declined to accept the offers and have demanded for the two entities to conduct business that’s ethical and uniform across the country without distorting the markets and address all concerns raised by hoteliers. Hotels in all major Indian states and cities have come together and have unanimously agreed to maintain the stance. The hotels through their respective city and state chapters have united under the country’s apex hospitality body, FHRAI to represent their voice.

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI and president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), said, “We have sent a fresh notice to GoIbibo and MMT to immediately stop contacting individual hoteliers, and offering them customised terms. We once again are requesting them to meet us as was initially agreed, to discuss and finalise uniform and mutually acceptable terms of ethical business practices without disrupting the livelihoods of local hoteliers. Meanwhile, we have also intimated the hotel fraternity that no agreement has yet come through and to not fall prey to any prospective offers made by them which do not address their issues in its entirety.”

The apex body has stated that Go-MMT has not indicated any intent of resolution and so, has decided to call for an internal meeting to initiate the next course of action.

“We have waited for the OTAs to hold talks with us and amicably resolve the conflict. But we haven’t received even a hint from them on how they wish to take things forward. We do not wish for this internal dispute to affect the experience and expectations of guests/tourists. We are hoping that the two entities will revert to our latest notice, and in the meanwhile we have decided to convene a meeting in the Capital to finalise the next course of action in case the situation remains status quo,” concluded Kohli.