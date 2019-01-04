Trending now

Fairfield by Marriott hotel opens in Taichung, Taiwan

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Eslite Real Estate Agency Co. one of the leading real estate developers in central Taiwan and Marriott International, launched Fairfield by Marriott Taichung, located within close proximity to Taichung’s transportation hub, including the Taiwan High-Speed Rail Taichung Station, Taichung International Airport and the National Highway Taichung Interchange.

It offers guests fast and convenient accesses to popular local attractions, such as National Taichung Theater, Lihpao Outlet Mall and Houfeng Bikeway.

The new hotel features 131 guestrooms, a restaurant, 24/7 fitness center and a snackshop in the lobby.

Dario Congera, general manager, Fairfield by Marriott Taichung, said, “Taichung is a great location for business and leisure travelers, and the new property is centrally situated in the heart of the city for guests to enjoy local landmarks and cultural attractions. Additionally, guests will experience the reliable service, flexible spaces and comfortable amenities, they’ve come to expect from the Fairfield brand.”

