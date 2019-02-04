Express Food & Hospitality concludes another successful edition of the tradeshow in Mumbai

Upcoming shows in Goa (April), Bengaluru (June) and Hyderabad (September)

The 35th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo, witnessed the who’s who of the food and hospitality industry visiting the tradeshow. The three-day exhibition, organised by The Indian Express Group and Global Fairs & Media Ltd, was inaugurated by chief guests, Gurbaxish Kohli, president, Hotels & Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI); Mohan Deshpande, chairman, Hospitality Purchase Manager Forum (HPMF); Dr Prabodh Halde, chairman, All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA) and head regulatory, Marico; Chef Michael Swamy, Graduate of Cordon Bleu Culinary School London, food consultant, food writer and food stylist; Jurgen Pannagger, head of global sales, Citrocasa and Kim Jong Boo, director, Kuvings.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohli said, “This is the largest trade show for food and hospitality industry in Maharashtra. Being a participant every year, I have seen the event grow in size.”

Saying that it is important to involve the farmers in the food sector, Halde said, “Food & beverage is a recession free sector. We must promote food startups in India. Most of the startups are mostly in IT sector. Why not food? India is a huge market for food and beverage and we must leverage on it.”

In his address, Deshpande said, “Our main objective through this event is to meet and network with new people from the hospitality industry. Our organisation is associated with purchase managers throughout the country. We look forward to know new trends in the hospitality industry and developing our managers.”

Chef Michael said, “The event has successfully brought industry and chefs together. There are lots chef setting trends in market, and also want to share their views. So this event is right platform for them.”

Followed by the inauguration there was a GMs Conclave where leading general managers like Sameer Sud, The Leela Mumbai; Nicholas Dumbell, Renaissance; Puneet Singh, Grand Hyatt; Kuldeep Bhartee, ITC Grand Central; Amit Kumar Sharma, Amanora The Ferns Hotel & Club Pune and Ravi Khubchandani, Novotel Hyderabad Airport shared their views on How F&B is driving revenues in Hotels.

The first day ended with the Business Excellence Honours where 10 unique brands were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the food and hospitality sectors. The winners: Accommodation Portal (Booking.com), Cafe Chains (Chai Point), Restaurant Chain (Barcelos), Unique Accommodation (LetsCampOut), Smart Hotel (Urban Pod), Innovative F&B (Authenticook), Innovative Food App (Box8), Millennial Accommodation (Zostel),Young Turk (Karan Tanna, founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality) and CSR (Cat Cafe Studio).

The second day saw a panel discussion on Food Retail: Fast Forward to 2020. The Hospitality Think Tank had six esteemed panelists: Umesh Kamble, founder & CEO, Farm to Fork Solutions and member of Association of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI), Mumbai Chapter; Neha Dave, B2B head, Travel Food Services; Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder & CEO, Chai Point; Rohit Malhotra, business head, Barcelos – Indian Operations; Kartikay Mehta, vice president sales, Unibic Foods India and Sahil Gilani, director, sales and marketing, Gits Foods.

On the third day, a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Can India Ever Stop Procuring Goods From China’, was conducted by HPMF. Eminent panelists included Nitin Nagrale from Foodlink, Mahendra Shinde from Kapco, Teckbahadur Sarke from Sahara Star and Rayan Rodrigues from K Hospitality.

Organised by India’s leading media publication The Indian Express, EF&H is a focused B2B trade show and one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country. This year the event had key participants such as Duroflex, Nestle, Wilmax India, Feather Touch Ceramics, Frootle, Jyoti Industries, Kangaro Industries, Ripple Fragrances, Rockwell Industries, Blue Star, IFB, Society Tea, Hindalco, Coconut Development Board among others. The event featured an interesting line up of workshops, conferences, seminars and live competitions including the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) in which nearly 150 chefs from leading hotel chains participated.