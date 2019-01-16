Epigamia raises funding of Rs 182 crores led by Danone Manifesto Ventures & Verlinvest

Drums Food International, the parent company of fresh FMCG brand Epigamia, has announced a Rs 182 crore Series C round of financing. The round was led by Verlinvest, a Belgium-based consumer-focused investment firm, and new investor Danone Manifesto Ventures, the venture investment arm of one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies.

This round also included participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP), new investor Samina Vaziralli, executive vice chairperson of Cipla, and venture debt participation from InnoVen Capital, India’s largest venture debt provider backed by Temasek Holdings.

Rohan Mirchandani, chief executive officer and co-founder, Epigamia, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Verlinvest & DSGCP and are very excited to bring Danone Manifesto Ventures into this partnership. Danone is the global leader in our space and with the support from their venture arm, we expect to execute an ambitious business plan. With this new funding round, we intend to expand our distribution across 25 cities in India and expand our range of fresh contemporary products with unique value propositions like high protein, lactose-free, and probiotics. We are also excited to bring on Samina as a shareholder, who has always been a great supporter and advisor.”

“We have a five-year vision to expand distribution across 50,000 touch points. We have been able to create and demonstrate value in managing a cold chain logistics fleet and intend to continue to scale this further as we develop new products. We may also look to partner or make some acquisitions in the future,” added Rahul Jain, founding partner, Epigamia.

Laurent Marcel, managing director of Danone Manifesto Ventures, said, “We are convinced of Epigamia’s great growth potential thanks to its unique positioning on the Indian dairy market. As a modern and innovative brand, it appeals to the ever-growing number of Indian consumers looking for healthier options. This investment, our first with Danone Manifesto Ventures in Asia, is a perfect fit, as Epigamia places taste, quality and health at the center of its model. We look forward to putting Danone’s resources and expertise to use in supporting Epigamia’s talented team as their business continues to expand across India.”

“We are delighted with the increasing adoption of the Epigamia brand with the new-age Indian consumer, which has driven us to double down on our investment in Drums Food. We continue to be very optimistic about the growth potential of healthy and premium dairy products for the Indian market. It’s a pleasure to work with Rohan and the Epigamia team and our partnership, alongside DSGCP, is a great example of how we would like to back young brands over the long term,” added Arjun Anand, principal, Verlinvest.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, managing director, DSG Consumer Partners, said “Over the last 3 years, Rohan and the Epigamia team have not only created the Greek yogurt category in India but have also established Epigamia as a Fresh FMCG brand, which offers snacking solutions with natural functionality of fresh, preservative-free ingredients with protein boost through lactose-free options. We are excited to invest alongside our long-term partner Verlinvest and new partner Danone Manifesto Ventures in this latest round as we start the next phase of growth.”

The company also announced that Ramanpreet Sohi, formerly with Innovative Foods, has joined the team as chief finance officer.

Launched in June 2015, Epigamia is currently available in 21 SKUs under Greek Yogurt, Artisanal Curd, Snack Pack, Mishti Doi, and Smoothies. The brand retails across approximately 10,000 touch points including modern trade chains.