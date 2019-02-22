Jumeirah Hotels to double its global portfolio to 50 properties by 2029

Dubai-based luxury hotels brand Jumeirah, which operates the globally recognised Burj Al Arab, has plans to have 50 hotels under its global portfolio over the course of next 10 years, hence doubling the current portfolio comprising of 24 hotels spread across countries including the UAE, UK Maldives, and China among others, confirmed Shaf Butt, regional director of marketing, MEASA & APAC, Jumeirah Group.

The company recently opened two properties in China i.e. Jumeirah Living Guangzhou and Jumeirah Nanjing, Nanjing and has six more hotels in the pipeline scheduled to open in the following fiscal in locations including China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, informed Butt.

“We are coming with three key pillars which we are trying to deliver on a global basis, which as a first include integrated services which will be beyond expectations; second is about the product where we would be focussing with minute attention to detail in terms of design, architecture, and aesthetics of the hotels, and third, which is equally important, is our focus on the F&B offerings at our hotels, for which the company made a very big acquisition by recruiting former president of Michelin Guide, Michael Ellis as the Chief Culinary Officer to monitor and elevate the F&B experiences throughout the restaurant offerings of Jumeirah’s global luxury hotel portfolio,” said Butt about the hotel company’s strategy to further scale up their offerings for their patrons.

When queried about the potential of Indian customers for Jumeirah, Butt replied, “India is a potential market for us and over the past years it has also been in the top 10 markets for most of our hotels. Most of the Indian visitors frequent to our properties in the UAE, London, Maldives and some patrons in China and Germany as well. Also, we are having high-potential agents in India to reach out to ultra-high luxury travellers, and the MICE and Weddings segment. Moreover, over the past three years we have focussed on the B2B market, working with the likes of MakeMyTrip and other OTAs, but now we are also focussing on the B2C advertising because historically we haven’t invested that much and since India is now in the top 10 markets for our hotels. It is evident with us participating in the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend 2019,” added Butt.

When asked about the plans on opening a Jumeirah-branded hotel in India, Butt said that Jumeirah being a young company, at the moment, nothing can be said, “but we are having a strong developments team who are constantly on the move to recognise potential Tier-I locations globally. The team is looking at India surely too,” said Butt.

Further adding to the business model followed by the hotel company, Butt informed that Jumeirah owns 1/3 of the current portfolio of 24 luxury hotels, while the others are managed by the company. “We are looking to take the Management route predominantly for the upcoming hotels under Jumeirah,” said Butt.