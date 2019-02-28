Dr B K Modi launches the Modi Yoga Retreat in Rishikesh

Dr M (B K Modi), founder-chairman, Smart Group, has announced the opening of the Modi Yoga Retreat, the Smart group’s flagship wellness project on the banks of the holy river Ganga. Developed in association with WTS – the US-based global spa leader, it has 29 luxury rooms to guarantee an intimate and luxurious wellness experience. A refreshing addition to the Yoga Capital of the world, the Modi Yoga Retreat offers a combination of Yoga, nutrition, proactive healthcare and spa facilities for a personalised wellness experience.

Projecting a delicate balance between Indian sensibilities and modern wellness practices, the retreat features a 12,000 sq. foot spa, in collaboration with WTS International, offering both international and Ayurvedic treatments. Extending the Smart Group’s excellence in healthcare, the retreat will also offer lifestyle and wellbeing consultations with in-house Naturopathy, Ayurvedic and Proactive healthcare physicians.

The retreat also features a heated swimming pool for hydra therapies, a restaurant, a wellness café, a pool bar and a 1300 sq ft conference room for events. The eateries offer an eclectic array of contemporary cuisine from around the world in addition to Indian regional and Ayurvedic food. Keeping up with the latest health trends, the café serves a wide variety of healthy, organic, gluten-free and vegan options including meals especially recommended for specific treatments.

Speaking on the launch, Dr M said, “In today’s day and age, wellbeing has a renewed significance. New technologies have changed the concept of aging. And living a happy, healthy and beyond 100 is now possible. To achieve the concept of ‘beyond 100’ one must be stress-free and have access to the right air, right nutrition, and right wellness practices. This was the thought behind the launch of the Modi Yoga Retreat.”

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the retreat is designed to enthrall guests with unique panoramic views of the Ganges and are equipped with all modern amenities to suit the needs of the contemporary traveller. Each room offers a different level of luxury with the promise of discreet comfort, uninterrupted relaxation and complete privacy.

The spa at Modi Yoga Retreat has been conceptualised in collaboration with WTS international, which manages spas in iconic hotels like The Trump Chicago, The Trump Las Vegas, The Wyndham Grand Orlando, and MGM National Harbor Hotel in Washington DC.