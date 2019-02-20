Trending now

Dineout partners with 5000+ restaurants in the third edition of GIRF

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Dineout in the third edition of its Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) is offering flat 50 per cent discount at top-rated restaurant from across India including known names such as Marriott Hotels, Hard Rock Cafe, Soda Bottle Openerwala, The Irish House, Mainland China, Social, Chili’s Bar, and many more, for the entire month of February across 10 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, etc.

Speaking about the festival, Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder, Dineout, said, “GIRF is proving to be a unique and beneficial initiative for India’s F&B industry. This year, GIRF has grown with over 5000+ restaurants. There will be coupons and pre-buy deals on the app that will have to be purchased to avail 50 per cent off. From cafes to bars, fine dining restaurants, fast food cafes to luxury dining restaurants, GIRF will have all kinds of restaurants.”

