Chef Garima Arora’s Restaurant Gaa in Bangkok awarded its first Michelin Star

Bangkok’s Restaurant Gaa, led by Noma-trained, ex-Gaggan sous chef Garima Arora and an international team of chefs, has been awarded its first Michelin star by the Michelin Guide Thailand. This makes Chef Garima Arora the first Indian woman chef to have a restaurant awarded this honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Arora, executive chef said, “I’m incredibly humbled and so proud that Restaurant Gaa has been recognised by the esteemed Michelin Guide. It’s such a coveted accolade a restaurant can be granted, and I’m delighted that the dedicated efforts of my wonderful team have been recognised by this highly-regarded organisation.”

Restaurant Gaa launched in April 2017 and was born out of Chef Garima’s determination to synergise the connection between India – her native country – and Thailand. The establishment stands by the belief that food should reflect the richness and variety of its land and the moment in time. Here, the food captures the vibrancy of Bangkok and its amalgamation of cultural influences. The team makes it their mission to explore interesting ways to transform local, seasonal humble ingredients into something that’s unheard of and completely new.

For the last decade, Garima has worked alongside many world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay in 2011 and René Redzepi from 2013 to 2015. In the fall of 2015, she packed her bags once again and relocated to Bangkok to join the Gaggan restaurant group. As she explored the jungle and tribal markets of Thailand, she grew more and more inspired by its abundance of produce and incredibly rich flavours.

Guided by her desire to serve contemporary and culturally relevant food, Garima opened her restaurant in Bangkok. Her mission is to discover novel ways to transform locally harvested and seasonal ingredients into personal culinary experiences.