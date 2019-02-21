Chef Agostino D’Angelo to present week-long culinary showcase of Sicilian cuisine at The Oberoi, Mumbai

Vetro and Enoteca, the Italian fine dining restaurant at The Oberoi, Mumbai is hosting an exclusive Sicilian cuisine culinary showcase from February 21-28, 2019 by Agostino D’Angelo, executive chef, Ristorante Olivier at Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea.

At the showcase in Vetro, Chef D’Angelo will celebrate fine Sicilian cuisine with dishes such as the Caponata – a well known traditional, centenarian vegetarian dishes of Sicily; marinated sea bass with shaved fennel and orange segments; Burrata cheese and basil cream with grilled fruit; corn-fed chicken breast with confit lemon; grilled spring onion and mash potatoes, and traditional Sicilian-style “Cannolo” ship ricotta cheese and orange preserve, among other delectable creations.

The menu will be available as “Lunch Menu Du Jour” featuring a four-course tasting menu at Rs. 2950 plus taxes and Dinner which will showcase a Chef’s Gourmand menu with a five-course menu at Rs. 4950 plus taxes, per guest. Furthermore, a special Gala Dinner on February 23, 2019 Saturday will present six exquisite courses at Rs. 6950 plus taxes.

Following the conclave with Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea, a statement issued by The Oberoi, Mumbai here read that the culinary showcase is in-line with The Oberoi Group’s dedicated efforts towards bringing enriching experiences to their guests. “It is a great privilege to have Chefs from across The Oberoi Group come together to celebrate fine Sicilian cuisine and reflects the group’s belief to strive for excellence in global cuisines with uncompromising quality,” the statement further read.