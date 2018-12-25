Charcoal Eats opens outlet in Bengaluru aims to scale up to 75 outlets by 2019

A tech-enabled, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture, Charcoal Eats, has recently launched its operation in Bengaluru with its new outlet at HSR Layout. The 30 seater dine-in restaurant is spread over 500 sq. ft. and is managed by franchise partner, Miam Foods. With the new addition, the company now has 34 outlets across 12 Indian cities. It plans to scale up its presence to 75 outlets across India by March 2019.

Anurag Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer, Charcoal Eats, said, “Food is the common language that can unite people of different locations and generations. The fact that we have been warmly welcomed in all parts of the country, from Gurugram to Chennai, and Gandhinagar to Jamshedpur, gives us confidence that people of Bengaluru too will love our wide range of modern Indian flavours. The Silicon Valley of India is home to a multitude of young people from across the country looking for good food experiences and hence a key market for us.”

“We have served over half a million customers in the last 2 years with a high level of customer satisfaction and repeats. We are excited to be in Bengaluru, starting with HSR Layout, and look forward to serving the entire city very soon,” he further added.

Talking about the association, Mohit Kumar, partner, Miam Foods, said, “We are excited to partner with Charcoal Eats. The key factor for us is their focus on food quality and customer delight, and the fact that they were able to consistently deliver these across cities. We are confident of delighting consumers in Bengaluru with our delicious offerings and the overall Charcoal Eats experience.”

The company prepares its food in best-in-class, modern, hygienic kitchens; uses high-quality ingredients, and strictly avoids any artificial flavours, colours or MSG. A direct impact of these measures can be seen in the company’s high repeat rate. The company which started with 6 biryani variants, today serves over 50 different options, ranging from their signature biryanis to a unique puff crust pizza, from juicy starters to mouthwatering curries, and for their younger audiences, addictively loaded french fries and soul-satisfying rolls.

In addition to walking up to the outlets, customers can access Charcoal Eats directly via its app, website or customer care number. Charcoal Eats is also available on all leading food platforms such as Uber Eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda.