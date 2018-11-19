Chai Point introduces integrated payment solution in collaboration with Paytm

Office goers can now sip on their favourite Chai Point Chai as many times in just 3 easy steps, Choose, Scan & Sip. Chaipoint introduces India’s first authentic chai and filter coffee dispensing machine with an integrated payment solution in collaboration with Paytm.

This move will allow Chai Point to sell freshly brewed beverages from every office pantry while enabling a bigger market footprint for ChaiPoint’s boxC business. The company has a unique payment method as the office can define free number of beverages and post that consumers can pay, boxC is the only vending machine with such a solution. Via its SHARK technology platform, Chai Point has launched the first integrated contractual and on-demand payment solution for beverage dispensers in the country.

It is an easy to use module and has a friendly interface with the display screen that gives eight beverage options along with image, beverage name and price. The screen will also depict if the decoction is fit for consumption or not, a bar indicating beverage quality going from good to bad will be displayed. Once the beverage is selected the consumer will be directed to the payments screen where they can pay by scanning Paytm QR code and the beverage will dispense automatically upon successful payment. Chai Point is continuously working on adding more user experience led capabilities to its boxC range of dispensers.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, founder & CEO, Chai Point says, “boxC is one of the fastest growing business channel for Chai Point. We have been recieving demands to install boxC from many small as well as large businesses where their employees can, partially or fully, for a quality beverage to keep going at work. This is the first time that contractual and on-demand billing is integrated and is a testament

to the strength of our SHARK platform. Bringing on board the largest payment solutions provider Paytm will ensure that each will ensure that each customer will be able to pay in a simple way and get access to healthy and quality beverages at work. We also plan to extend this kind of integration to other wallets.”

Currently users have option to pay using Paytm, soon the payment options will be extended to other major third-party payment solutions. In case of failed payments the amount dedcuted from Paytm wallet will be reversed within 1-2 hours. Presently, Chai Point has over 2000 boxC installations across eight cities and contributes to more than 38 per cent of its overall revenue. The company plans to expand its presence to 5 new cities before the end of fiscal through the boxC channel.