Avani Hotels & Resorts enters Cambodia

Avani Hotels & Resorts has entered the Cambodian market with the launch of FCC Angkor – Managed by Avani. Following an extensive USD 7 mn renovation which includes the addition of 60 new rooms, the hotel is set to reopen in Q2 of 2019. The FCC Angkor is popularly known for its authentic French colonial architecture intrinsic to the historic and cultural fabric of Siem Reap.

FCC Angkor is located across from the Royal Independence Gardens and Royal Residence hence extending authentic experiences of Siem Reap to the travellers. The property centres around the former ‘Mansion’ of the French colonial governor, which became the renowned Foreign Correspondence Club and a popular meeting place for local and international journalists, celebrities, and travellers from across the world.

The town – Siem Reap – is recognised for its numerous day and night markets, eclectic restaurants, and the popular Pub Street which are walking distance from the hotel. Angkor Wat, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, encompassing 400 sq. km of ruins dating from the 12th-15th century, is located 10-minute from the hotel. The Preah Ang Chek Preah Ang Chorm shrine, known as the spiritual protection of Siem Reap, is a 3-minute stroll from the FCC.

The hotel enhancements blend with the colonial structures with contemporary designs inspired by Cambodia’s natural beauty and Khmer culture, which extend across the pedestrian bridge to the newly built extension. Throughout the property, the exotic environment of gardens, Khmer-inspired contemporary art, and exclusive European design accents create a sophisticated, residential feel, a signature concept for the heritage property.

Along with the new and refurbished rooms and suites, FCC Angkor has also updated and expanded its facilities. A new bar called Scribe now complements the Mansion’s renovated restaurant, where guests can now experience personalised service whether sipping a refreshing signature cocktail or dining on authentic Cambodian cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients. Other value additions at the hotel include a spa, pool, and lounge.

“Avani Hotels & Resorts’ first entry into Cambodia signals our ongoing commitment to offering an upscale experience to all intrepid travellers,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts. “We believe FCC Angkor will be home to the intrepid traveller seeking an authentic experience in the social hub of Siem Reap.”

“We are excited to be working with Avani Hotels & Resorts as they are exceptional operators of lifestyle hotels, and well-aligned to promote and position the FCC Angkor and FCC Collection brand. The new FCC will also be a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, joining us in the commitment to deliver extraordinary, engaging and unique experiences to our global guests,” said Susan Devine, Owner’s Representative, FCC Angkor – Managed by Avani.