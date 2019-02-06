Atithya 2019, an international intercollegiate hospitality event starts today

All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society’s College of Hotel management and Catering Technology (AISSMS CHMCT) Pune, is organising its annual three day international intercollegiate hospitality competition Atithya 2019. The event in its 11th year is scheduled from February 6 to 8, 2019. Secretary of AISSMS Shri Malojiraje Chhatrapati, firmly believes that such activities are better than classroom teaching to hone the talent in students.

More than 30 hospitality schools from India and abroad will participate in 12 competitions in core hotel operation areas. This event enjoys a huge support from Savitribai Phule Pune University as well as Pune Hoteliers Association.

This year AISSMS CHMCT has also organised an international seminar during these three days on emerging career in niche hospitality with eminent speakers like Tarun Thakral, general manager, Le Meridien, New Delhi and founder and managing trusty, Heritage Transport Museum, New Delhi; Amy Shroff, consultant and flair mixologist, Mumbai; Sajjani Nair, home chef and entrepreneur, Pune; Aniruddha Patil, founder, Pune Eat-outs, Pune; Umesh Iyer, general manager, operations, Forum Mall Chennai; and John Killen, faculty (culinary arts), Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.

Every year, the awards night is much awaited and witnesses the hoteliers interacting with the student community. It is an evening of fun and page-turner after three day of intense hard work. The theme for the 11th edition of the event is ‘Global Desi’ a local twist to the global cuisine.

The hospitality industry appreciates the efforts taken by the college in creating such a huge platform for the budding hospitality professions. Our panel of jury features some of the professionals of the industry.

Principal Dr. Sonali Jadhav stated that, the event provides a platform for the students to come together and compete with each other. This year we have an international team participating too, which will help them meet competitors from another part of the globe. The best talent gets recognised during these three days.