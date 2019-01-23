At TCK, there is a constant aim to experiment with new ingredients as well as old ones: Chef Zhang Hong Sheng

Chef Zhang Hong Sheng, head chef, TCK by The China Kitchen is instrumental in curating the menus at the restaurant. He also heads The China Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Delhi and has played a key role in ensuring the constant popularity of the food across the city. He along with the team of three expat chefs curate TCK’s diverse menu of culinary classics. Here, he shares his journey with TCK and how Chinese cuisine has evolved in India.

By Harcha Bhaskar

Who is your inspiration to get into the culinary world?

A person that I’ve always turned to when it comes to food is my mother. As a child I spent a considerable time in the kitchen and just observed her method. The food cooked by her was always quick but yet at the same time packed with flavour and wholesome. She would always pick the freshest ingredients and attempt at making simple dishes that were delicious and flavoursome.

How is culinary journey with The China Kitchen till date?

We’ve always been particular about offering diners some of the best dining experiences in the city, and all our restaurants at Hyatt Regency Delhi enjoy an amazing legacy. After serving patrons exceptional and authentic Chinese cuisine for over a decade, The China Kitchen now has set out to amplify the premium dining experience beyond the hotel premises with the launch of TCK by The China Kitchen. The atmosphere is inviting, with the buzz coming from the diners and the action from the show kitchens. Hyatt Regency Delhi has been in the five-star hospitality business for 35 years now. Through the years, they have managed to maintain a benchmark for our guests, for whom quality and luxury is the priority and they wanted to bring the magic created at The China Kitchen to a wider audience.

What are the various research done while deciding a menu?

The team consists of four expat chefs that pride themselves in the in depth knowledge of the culture, cuisine and flavours of the region they hail from. In order to bring authenticity in the flavours it is extremely important to be well versed with the produce, spices and tastes. Curating the menu involved constant brainstorming to mix and match the flavours, ingredients along with other components in order to provide the best dining experience to the cutomers. At TCK, there is a constant aim to experiment with new ingredients as well as old ones to create dishes that are unique and exquisite. The thought at forefront is to provide true Beijing Style Street food that utilises novel flavours and textures to elicit an immediate palate response.

Which are the USP dishes offered by your restaurant?

The menu at TCK has been curated with the aim of being contemporary and delectable but at the same time true to its roots. The primary thought was to bring to the table a meal that was first consumed with the eyes and then followed by the mouth. Hence it was important to create dishes which are visually appealing but still retain the authenticity that was created at The China Kitchen at Hyatt Regency Delhi. Every dish is made with the passion to create a concept that is new but the tastes are not too far from home. The menu consists of eclectic dishes like the lady finger sashimi along with classic dishes like Peking Duck, gongbao chicken, braised tofu and broccoli and spicy mapo tofu.

From where do you source all the ingredients? What are the local ingredients you use?

To create an extraordinary dish it is crucial to choose ingredients that are fresh and packed with flavour. This is followed rigorously while curating any of the dishes at TCK. To keep the authenticity in flavours and bring true Beijing style street food to the diners, the ingredients are sourced as organically as possible. The sauces and condiments like bullet chillies have been sourced from Beijing itself and help in bringing the spice required in this kind of cuisine.

How has the Chinese platter changed in the last three years?

The Indian population has evolved and so has the palates. Chinese has been the go to cuisine for Indians since time immemorial but it has mostly been catered to Indian tastes resulting in the creation of a cuisine which came to be known as ‘Indo Chinese’. People previously opted for this cuisine as the flavours were familiar but since they have become more well travelled they are exposed to flavours and foods belonging to different countries. Especially the younger generation of diners are aware of various cuisines today and tend to opt for food that is organic and authentic in its flavours. This has resulted in a major chunk of the population that is aware of the different tastes belonging to the various provinces that match the Indian palate like Hunan Sichaun.

According to you what makes a restaurant so successful?

Key factors that make any restaurant successful today are hardwork, consistency and a lot of passion for the food that is being served. Each dish requires passion and nurturing right from the time of picking the ingredients to putting the finishing touches. These factors accompanied by the constant curiosity of bringing dishes that are highly unique in their concept but still bursting with flavour is what really makes a restaurant stand out.

In the past seven years, how has Indian culinary taste influenced your menu?

The conecpt of TCK is to bring authentic Beijing style street food to its diners. So in this endeavour we have tried not to let Indian flavours dictate the taste of the food. There is this misconception that the cuisine belongs to Beijing and hence will be bland. This is why organic ingredients sourced from the region are used so that the true flavours of the cuisine are experienced by people and this misconception is cleared.