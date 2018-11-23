Andaz Delhi partners with Baroda Cup Finale – Polo Tournament

In continuation of celebrating and bringing to life the 401 Reasons to fall in love with Delhi, Andaz Delhi partnered with the Baroda Cup 2018 Finale – Polo Tournament held recently at the Jaipur Polo Grounds, Race Course, New Delhi.

Andaz Delhi’s specially curated book ‘401 Reasons to fall in Love with Delhi’ is a journey across Delhi and its experiences. The book is designed around 12 different categories to make discovering Delhi a little easier, and is placed in each guestroom at the hotel to tell the story of Delhi and the many tiny and larger than life details that make us love this city.

Polo being Reason No. 389, a team representing the hotel also participated in an exhibition match at the Baroda Cup 2018 Finals. The Andaz Delhi Polo team was the hotel’s special way of bringing one of the 401 Reasons to life. Andaz Delhi’s much loved, signature purple ambassador also made an appearance at the polo grounds making for a good photo moment for polo fans while they enjoyed an exclusive high tea catered from Andaz Delhi.

The Polo tournament became a regular fixture of the Delhi Polo Season in the year 1974. The Baroda Cup was instituted by Maharaja Fatehsinghrao P Gaekwad, the multifaceted Maharaja of Baroda and acclaimed politician who was a gifted cricketer and sports enthusiast. The inaugural match was played on 21 December, 1974. The finale saw the season’s most exciting match between Rajnigandha Achievers and Aravali Polo, featuring several seasoned players. The spectacular finale match tipped in favour of Rajnigandha Achievers as they displayed amazing skill on the field and won their first match with a final score of 3-7.5.