AISSMS College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology is back with Atithya 2019

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Atithya 2019 an annual flagship event organised by the AISSMS College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology every year, will be held from February 6-8, 2019 in Pune. The event comprises of competitions based on core areas of hospitality like food production, F&B Service and accommodations. Atithya was conceptualised with a vision to provide a platform to showcase young talent and encourage creativity, along with industry stalwarts to judge and provide invaluable insights.

This is the 11th edition of the event. This year’s event will witness participation of over 30 teams from eminent hospitality schools across the country and even abroad. Few of the key sponsors till date have been Venkys, Everest, Sula Wines, Bank of Baroda, Mothers Recipe, Span Executive, Holiday Inn, Bank of Maharashtra, Flairology and Le Cordon Bleu.

Dr Sonali Jadhav

Dr Sonali Jadhav, principal, AISSMS College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, says, “It is a pleasure to see Atithya take shape and grow in the eleventh years of its existence. We started with inter-collegiate competitions in the first year, escalating to organising a national seminar and specialised workshops in the following years. In the last two years, Atithya has succeeded in spreading its wings nationally.”

Salient features of Atithya 2019 include 12 intercollegiate competitions: 4 Culinary, 3 F & B Service, 3 Accommodation, one Quiz and one comprehensive competition for creme de la crème.

