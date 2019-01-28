Acknowledging innovation and success in the hospitality industry

The second day of Express Food & Hospitality Expo, held in Mumbai organised the Business Excellence Honours, where various organisations and people from all the verticals of hospitality industry are acknowledged for their contribution and unique concept. The awards were given in categories such as Accomodation Portal, Cafe Chain, Restaurant Chain, Unique Accommodation, Smart Hotels, Innovative F&B, Innovative Food App, Millennial Accommodation, Young Turk and CSR category.

Accommodation Portal (Booking.com)

Cafe Chains (Chai Point)

Restaurant Chain (Barcelos)

Unique Accommodation (LetsCampOut)

Smart Hotel (Urban Pod)

Innovative F&B (Authenticook)

Innovative Food App (Box8)

Millennial Accommodation (Zostel)

Young Turk (Karan Tanna, founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality)

CSR (Cat Cafe Studio)