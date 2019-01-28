Trending now

Acknowledging innovation and success in the hospitality industry

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The second day of Express Food & Hospitality Expo, held in Mumbai organised the Business Excellence Honours, where various organisations and people from all the verticals of hospitality industry are acknowledged for their contribution and unique concept. The awards were given in categories such as Accomodation Portal, Cafe Chain, Restaurant Chain, Unique Accommodation, Smart Hotels, Innovative F&B, Innovative Food App, Millennial Accommodation, Young Turk and CSR category.

Accommodation Portal (Booking.com)

Urvi Thakkar, sr. manager, Corporate Communications, Booking.com

Cafe Chains (Chai Point)

Asad Khatau, regional head and George Varghese K A, associate general manager, Chai Point

Restaurant Chain (Barcelos)

Rohit Malhotra, business head, Barcelos Indian Operations

Unique Accommodation (LetsCampOut)

Abhijeet Mhatre, founder, LetsCampOut

Smart Hotel (Urban Pod)

Hiren Gandhi, founder, Urban Pod

Innovative F&B (Authenticook)

Aneesh Dhairyawan, Priyanka Deshpande, Ameya Deshpande, co-founders, Authenticcook

Innovative Food App (Box8)

Harsha Biyani, head, marketing and Shubham Singh, head, analytics & strategy, Box8

Millennial Accommodation (Zostel)

Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay, marketing, Zostel

Young Turk (Karan Tanna, founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality)

Karan Tanna, founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality

CSR (Cat Cafe Studio)

Charu Khosla, and Jason Moss, co-founder, Cat Cafe Studio

