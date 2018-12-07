AccorHotels opens Novotel Vijayawada Varun, becomes first international hotel brand to open in Vijayawada

AccorHotels today announced the opening of its 227 room Novotel Vijayawada Varun. The opening marks a milestone moment in more ways than one – Novotel Vijayawada Varun is the first international hotel to open in Andhra Pradesh’s commercial centre and is the 20th Novotel to open in India. The opening of Novotel Vijayawada affirms the growing popularity of AccorHotels’ acclaimed international, modern-easy living, elegant, and full-service Novotel brand in India with a growth trajectory spanning just over a decade since its first opening.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, Novotel Vijayawada Varun is only a 45-minute ride from the Vijayawada International Airport and a 20-minute ride from the Vijayawada railway station Vijayawada, on the banks of river Krishna, is a city rich in mythological history, in Andhra Pradesh. It is the commercial headquarters of Andhra Pradesh attracting both business and leisure travellers. The city has its own divine history enticing many tourists every year to the ‘Place of Victory’ – Vijaya meaning victory and Wada meaning place/location. Historically rich, the city is also addressed as Bezawada by the locals and is known for popular attractions like Kanaka Durga Temple, Undavalli Caves, Prakasam Barrage and Bhavani Island. Its proximity to the upcoming smart city and the de facto capital Amravati, makes Vijayawada an important destination for corporate travellers.

“Along with our strategic partner, The Varun Group, we are delighted to open our 20th Novotel in India. This hotel is AccorHotels’ 49th hotel in the India and a great example of our fast-growing network in the country. Our vision is for the Novotel Vijayawada Varun to be a catalyst in the growth of Vijayawada, the business capital of the state with exemplar service,” said Jean-Michel Cassé, COO, India & South Asia, AccorHotels.

Designed with the theme of four seasons of the year, Novotel Vijayawada Varun’s well equipped rooms are contemporary, spacious and include studios, suites and service apartments. All living areas include ergonomic work spaces and signature in-room amenities. The rooms at the Novotel Vijayawada Varun offer a convenient, comfortable and seamless environment ideally designed for business, leisure travellers and families.

Speaking on the occasion V Prabhu Kishore, chairman, Varun Group said, “Varun Group forayed in the hospitality sector in 2009 and since then has been associated with AccorHotels. In the span of 10 years we have grown our association by leaps and bounds and we now have three operational hotels including the Novotel Vijayawada Varun. The Vijayawada project is a strategic move to gain the first mover advantage in this key city that has immense potential of commercial and leisure demand. I congratulate the team at the hotel on the successful opening, we look forward to many such successful associations with AccorHotels”.

Guests can unwind at the roof top swimming pool, a Novotel signature spa while those focused on their fitness routines have the convenience of the hotel’s In-Balance fitness centre and access to the 202- metre Uniflow jogging track, a first for a hotel in Vijayawada.

Novotel Vijayawada Varun offers guests four dining options with an eclectic choice of cuisines and food & beverage options. Novotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, Food Exchange offers a melange of international cuisines and local delicacies replete with chefs on-hand to interact with guests in providing a complete dining experience. Wugan, the Chinese kitchen is designed to be a social hub serving authentic Chinese food. In addition, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant with idyllic views of the city is a great way to enjoy with friends and family. For those looking for their favourite tipple, can head to The Gourmet Bar located at the lobby level of Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

The hotel has something to offer to everyone. Guests travelling for business and meetings can choose from seven well-appointed meeting rooms and a 10,000 sq. ft banquet hall, making the hotel an ideal MICE location in the state’s bustling commercial capital.

Speaking at the opening of Novotel Vijayawada Varun, T V Madhupal, GM, Novotel Vijayawada Varun said, “As the business capital of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is an ideal location for business and leisure travellers. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Novotel Vijayawada Varun to being an intrinsic part of the city’s growing infrastructure for the domestic and international travellers.”