AccorHotels completes its acquisition of a 50% stake in sbe Entertainment Group

AccorHotels and sbe Entertainment Group (sbe) has announced the completion of AccorHotels’ acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in sbe. Through this partnership, AccorHotels’ will pursue its strategy to expand its offering in the luxury lifestyle hospitality segment and its footprint in gateway cities across North America.

This long-term investment will allow sbe to leverage AccorHotels’ leading global hospitality platform while remaining an independent luxury lifestyle operator. sbe will continue to be led by Sam Nazarian, its founder and CEO as well as its expert management team while retaining its global headquarters in New York.

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, AccorHotels said,“I am very proud of this unique partnership. It combines the best of both groups by offering all our guests lifestyle concepts in the luxury segment. With sbe’s brand portfolio, AccorHotels is also taking a significant step forward in its group’s expansion in key gateway cities in the US. Sam Nazarian is an innovator with an inborn sense of creating unique experiences and groundbreaking hotels and F&B concepts. We are delighted to join forces and mutualise our skills for the benefits of our guests”.

Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe said, “This partnership with AccorHotels marks the beginning of a new chapter in sbe’s history and I’m thrilled that this strategic partnership has now been completed. sbe has grown rapidly since the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group in 2016. The sbe portfolio will grow to over 50 hotels by 2020, paired with tremendous expansion in the residential, culinary and entertainment segment of the 360 lifestyle experience, including over 50 global venues in the pipeline. The partnership with AccorHotels is only going to accelerate this growth both in the US and in international markets. Sébastien Bazin has built an incredibly successful global platform in an ecosystem and digital market. Everyone at sbe is hugely excited to combine the unique offerings of both groups to provide our guests with unparalleled lifestyle experiences.”

sbe hotels, culinary and entertainment venues will be distributed on the AccorHotels platform, be featured on Accorhotels.com and will be part of the AccorHotels loyalty programme. With its global hotel development platform and its presence in 100 countries, AccorHotels will play a key role in developing sbe’s iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, restaurant and entertainment brands globally including SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde and The Originals (Sanderson, St. Martin Lane, 10 Karakoy, Shore Club and Redbury). Renowned for its unique 360-degree approach to lifestyle hospitality sbe develops, manages and operates award-winning global properties and brands that includes luxury residences, serviced apartments, wellness and spa platforms and dining & entertainment experiences.

Through this investment, sbe will accelerate its international growth with expansion into new markets outside of the US, including priority growth markets in the Middle East and Latin America. sbe’s pipeline includes projects in some of the most important global gateway cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Cancun, Tokyo and Los Cabos.

sbe’s leading hospitality and residential brands include SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, The Originals (Sanderson, St. Martin Lane, Hudson, 10 Karakoy, Shore Club and Redbury Hotels). Through its Disruptive Restaurant Group platform, sbe has created global award-winning culinary brands Katsuya, Umami Burger, Cleo, Leynia, Diez & Siez and Fili’a and innovative entertainment brands including Hyde nightclub and dayclub, Nightingale, Privilege dayclub Black Orchid, S Bar, Skybar and the Doheny Room. Landmark destinations in its portfolio include, Delano South Beach in Miami, SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas, Mondrian Doha in Qatar, Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas, Mondrian Park Avenue in New York City and the newly-opened 57 story SLS LUX Brickell and Hyde midtown both in Miami. Upcoming openings include Delano Dubai at the Palm and Hyde Beach House in Hollywood Florida.

By the end of 2018 sbe will operate 25 hotels, comprising 7,498 keys with a majority in North America, 170 award winning restaurants and entertainment venues in global destinations as well as new properties in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. It currently has a further 20 hotels and residences around the world in its pipeline, as well as 59 standalone restaurants and nightlife venues. In addition, sbe has sold 1,300 branded residential units valued at US$ 2 billion with over 2,500 units valued at US$ 2.5 billion in its pipeline.