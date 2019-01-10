AccorHotel opens 50th hotel in Kolkata

AccorHotels today announced its 50th hotel ibis Kolkata, Rajarhat in partnership with InterGlobe Hotels.

Speaking at the launch, Jean-Michel Casse, COO, India & South Asia, said, “With this new hotel we continue to be an digital innovator. Through this we want to give our customers a luxurious experience, in respect to design, technology, food at economical price points. In India this would be our 50th hotel, and 19th in the ibis brand.”

ibis Kolkata Rajarhat will act as an archetype for some of the future ibis hotels in India, thanks to new features including a sleeker and more colourful facade that breaks away from the traditional standardised monochrome exterior and more colourful rooms with wider windows and the much loved Sweet Bed.

J B Singh, president & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, ” The new property covers 4000 sq ft area with 189 rooms. The total investment for this property is Rs 120 crore, and the cost per key is Rs 59 lakh.”

Adding further Singh mentioned, “Currently there are six more properties in the pipeline with a total investment of Rs1000 cr. They will soon be launched in Thane nad Vikhroli in Mumbai, Hebbal in Bengaluru, Goa and more.”

The new hotel’s restaurant, Spice It, serves one of the longest running breakfasts in India starting from 4 am until noon.