Accor unveils new fully-integrated lifestyle loyalty program Accor Live Limitless

French hospitality major Accor Thursday announced its new loyalty program – Accor Live Limitless (ALL) into a fully-integrated global platform bringing together rewards, services, and experiences across their entire ecosystem. This new lifestyle loyalty program will open doors for the loyal customers across its unique portfolio of over 30 hotel brands as well as a collection of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and “money can’t buy” experiences.

The members will be able to access this new loyalty program through the website as well as a new app to be unveiled soon.

Furthermore, Accor also launched a new corporate logo where the two distinctive brands, Accor and ALL will utilise the same ‘iconic A’ monogram that represents the seal of excellence of the group, according to a statement by Accor.

As part of the loyalty program, Accor has announced three main partnerships including that with AEG, IMG and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. These initiatives are designed to increase the global visibility of Accor’s brands to further strengthen the efficiency of its distribution networks and to offer their guests an attractive and unique loyalty program.

In the partnership with AEG, the group will include premium venues providing over 60,000 tickets and private suites for its loyalty members in Latin America, Asia, and Europe. AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, with more than 100 million guests a year, is recognised for delivering innovation that inspires athletes, teams, artists, and fans. The Group has also signed a new partnership with IMG – a global major in culinary & immersive food experiences in more than 30 countries, which will unlock access to chef masterclasses and culinary encounters for the best members courtesy of its loyalty program. Starting in 2020, the members will be able to enjoy the best of Taste Festivals in London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, and Toronto, with growth and expansion of the partnership into new cities scheduled over the next three years. Moreover, Accor and Paris Saint-Germain Football Cub also signed a global multi-year partnership agreement. The partnership will bring together Accor with the leading football club where the former’s 265 million guests join the 395 million fans who follow the club and its players on social media worldwide.

To support these initiatives, the Group will invest EUR 225 mn of the EUR 4.8 bn generated by the Booster operation, with the financial objective of creating EUR 75 mn per year of gross operating surplus in the medium term.