Swissôtel debuts in Indonesia

Scheduled to open mid-2019, Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue is located in a mixed-used lifestyle mall complex. Designed by EDG Design, the hotel will feature 412 rooms, six dining outlets, an executive lounge, a Pürovel Spa & Sport facility as well as one of the city's largest event spaces of 3,044 square meters that can accommodate up to 3,000 guests in its ballroom.

“This is such an exciting time to introduce the Swissôtel brand into Indonesia and particularly Jakarta to complement the group’s growing portfolio of city and resort destinations throughout the region,” said Garth Simmons, COO, AccorHotels Indonesia – Malaysia – Singapore.

Part of AccorHotels, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts has more than 30 hotels globally including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore and Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy in Moscow.