​Panel on Food Retail ​at Express Food & Hospitality in Mumbai says future is going to be ‘physital’

Organised by India’s leading media publication The Indian Express Limited, EF&H is a focused B2B trade show and one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country. This year the event has key participants such as Duroflex, Nestle, Wilmax India, Feather Touch Ceramics, Frootle, Jyoti Industries, Kangaro Industries, Ripple Fragrances, Rockwell Industries, Blue Star, IFB, Society Tea, Hindalco, Coconut Development Board among others.
The event features, an interesting line up of live competitions, workshops, conferences and seminars. Sharing latest trends, innovations and knowledge the event will have seminars and conference on topics like Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF) for The Power of Purchase, Hospitality Think Tank (The GM’s Conclave), Knowledge Exchange Forum on Food Retail: Fast Forward to 2020.