​Panel on Food Retail ​at Express Food & Hospitality in Mumbai says future is going to be ‘physital’

​Commenting on market dynamics, ​ Malhotra ​who heads Barcelos a South African brand, stated, “E ach market has its own ​d​ ynamics. What works in one may not hold true for the other. ​”​

Speaking about the war between online and physical stores, Dave said, “Physical and digital will coexist. We even have an AI robot at the Mumbai airport ..so the future is going to be ‘physital.’

The second day of the 35th​ edition of Express Food & Hospitality saw a panel discussion on Food Retail: Fast Forward to 2020. The Knowledge Exchange had six esteemed panelists: Umesh Kamble, CEO, Farm to Fork Solutions and member of Association of Food Scientists and Technologists India (AFSTI); Neha Dave, B2B Head, Travel Food Services; Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder & CEO, Chai Point; Rohit Malhotra, business head, Barcelos Indian Operations; Kartikay Mehta, vice president sales, Unibic Foods India and Sahil Gilani, d irector, sales and marketing, Gits Foods.

Mehta ​ opined that ​ for ​ ​ ​the biscuit ​ segment, both conventional and technological platforms must work together.

​Discussing about supply chain challenges, ​ Gilani ​stated, “​ Cold chain is very underdeveloped in India ​​ ​.. .it has a long way to go. ​Nowadays, t hrough GPS we can track our consignment so technology is useful in overcoming the challenges in the supply chain. ​”​

