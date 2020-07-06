The secrets of Augustine

Read Article

Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague is an unexpected enclave in the heart of the beguiling Czech city, housed within the historic, still active St. Thomas Monastery. The hotel’s seven sprawling wings share interior gardens and buildings with the monastery, whose roots date back over seven hundred years, immersing guests in the rich history of the city and inviting them to experience its mysteries at every turn.

The first building on the property, St Thomas’ Church, is still maintained and run by the friars of the Augustinian order, whose predecessors built the original structure during the 13th century. The monks also serve as caretakers of an ancient library directly adjacent to the hotel, which boasts one of the most extensive collections of ancient medical books in Europe. While closed to the general public, Augustine offers an exclusive tour available only to guests. Led by a representative of the Augustinian monks, the experience allows an incredible, mesmerising peek into the history of Prague without even leaving the hotel.

Another authentic part of the property is St. Thomas Brewery which was founded in 1358 as the brewery of Augustinian monks. Evocative design presents itself also in the Refectory. Its double vaulted ceiling with carefully restored baroque frescoes makes the bar a place with an incomparable atmosphere. The cloistered interior of the hotel provides a serene setting for guests to enjoy the hotel’s culinary dining options, exquisite cocktails or signature St Thomas beer, first brewed by monks in 14th century.

All of the hotels’ rooms nuance with sophisticated architectural and structural characteristics from the vaulted ceiling and wooden beams to original doors with ornamental iron works. The upper floors of the original monastery building housed the monks’ living quarters and, in many cases, two or three of the ‘cells’ have been combined to create the new spacious rooms.

Timeless room design inspired by the history of the Augustinian monastery features contemporary Czech Cubism furnishings popular in Prague during the 1920’s and 30’s. The bedroom colour schemes include green with purple accents and gray with orange accents, featuring heavy linens and velvets in papal-inspired shades of purple, red and orange. The marble mosaic bathrooms all have heated floors with the majority having spacious walk in showers and natural daylight.

Courtesy: The Luxury Collection by Marriott