Ashish Doshi: We at Epiphany Snacks are expanding our healthy snacking range’s reach to the hospitality industry

Shikhar Exim LLP recently launched a thoughtfully produced and manufactured snack – Epiphany Snacks to India. Exhibiting bite-sized, plant-based, nutrient-rich and healthy characteristics, the snacking range is available in four variants. Ashish Doshi, co-founder, Epiphany Snacks, speaks in detail about the healthy snacking range and their potential interest to tap the hospitality industry

What inspired you to launch Epiphany snacks? How do you see the Indian market as a potential one for plant-based snacks?

In a market full of options to binge eat on, we wanted to introduce a healthy option. The Indian market has numerous snacking options available. However, there was a potential gap for plant-based, healthy, and tasty snacks. Today’s aware and educated consumers invest a lot of time in carefully picking what they consume. Hence, we are sure, Epiphany Snacks, our bite-sized, all-natural product, will interest a diverse and wide pool of consumers for healthy and anytime-anywhere snacking.

Looking at the current pandemic, how do you see immunity-boosting foods being the preferred choice for patrons now? How are you catering to the same, keeping in mind price-sensitive markets like India?

The current pandemic has rebooted the world. With limited avenues to work out and stay fit, the focus is now on building immunity by eating healthy and mindfully. This automatically gives us a subtle boost, considering we are nutrient & protein rich in every bite-sized piece of plant-based goodness.

We use nuts from our California farms to ensure the best quality. Having spent 12 months on R&D, our food technicians ensure we have a healthy product. The conceptualisation and manufacturing of our products was ready before this pandemic hit India.

We are confident that with our nutrient and protein-rich offering, we will appeal to the audience, plus we support immunity without affecting one’s calorie intake.

The urban population goes the extra mile to ensure they are eating clean, organic and wholesome foods and hence, do not mind indulging in promising products. We see an increase in the demand for gluten-free, cholesterol-free and dairy-free products. With the growing communication about leading a healthy lifestyle, consumers are more inclined to buy foods that promote health and fitness. We are confident that our product will appeal to the audiences as it is a perfect combination of health and taste.

What are the new SKUs you are looking to add under your product line?

We currently have four different flavours; Almond Vanilla Crunch, Blueberry Almond Crisps, California Pistachio Crunch, and Cranberry Almond Crisps; a combination of salty and sweet. Our R&D team and food technicians have already started work on the next line of products targeted to launch by the end of this year. However, we would love to listen to new suggestions on @epiphanysnacks on Instagram and share a list of flavors they would like us to introduce.

Which sales channels are you primarily looking at? Your views about other sales windows including institutional businesses like hotels, restaurants, patisseries, etc.?

We are currently working on e-commerce marketplaces and brick & mortar model. Our products are available on e-retail stores like Amazon, Zomato, PayTM, etc. and in popular grocery stores like Nature’s Basket (both online and offline). We are working on expanding our reach through 4 stars and 5 stars hotels, restaurants, gyms, clubs, etc. We have initiated conversations with hotels to include Epiphany Snacks in their minibars as it will be a beneficial arrangement for both parties, helping us reach the right audience and hotels in providing their guests with a healthy option to consume. Our product can fit in their conference rooms as well, as it is a bite-size cluster and perfect to binge on during an on-going conference. We will be reaching out to all like-minded restaurants and hotels over a period of time, as we do foresee a spike in domestic travel.

Future roadmap for Epiphany snacks in terms of expansion to new destinations within and outside India, dedicated stores, etc.?

Our product has potential in the global market. Nuts contain vitamins and antioxidants and are a rich source of proteins and there is a growing awareness and trend of healthy eating world over. Hence, our plant-based epiphany in every bite is a perfect combination of healthy and tasty. Currently, our four variants will be available in Mumbai through modern retail and select general stores, while e-commerce marketplaces give us access to a pan India audience. By January 2021, we are looking at expanding to other metros like Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, etc. We will be setting foot in the global market via UAE as well.