WeAssure by NABH: ITC Hotels Hyderabad

Read Article

Following government relaxations on reopening hotels, ITC Hotels, Hyderabad comprising ITC Kohenur, ITC Kakatiya re-opened on June 8, 2020, showcasing excellence in Health, Hygiene, and Safety. These three pillars have been the bedrock of the ethos of ITC Hotels, since inception. We now welcome guests with a promise of providing optimal well-being and safety through responsible practices that are immensely relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today, in the tradition of ITC Hotels’ customary warmth.

ITC Hotels adapted Responsible Luxury as part of its endeavour to proliferate a movement towards planet positive luxury experiences. The chain’s belief is guided by the philosophy that luxury brands must have sustainable practices embedded in them. True luxury cannot stand alone, it needs to embrace, harness the elements and at the same time give back to nature. At ITC Hotels we call this ‘Responsible Luxury’; luxury without compromising the earth and sustainability without compromising on luxury.

With health, hygiene and safety garnering paramount importance, ITC Hotels has launched a path-breaking ‘WeAssure’ initiative. In a first for the hospitality industry, the discerning guests of ITC Hotels will be reassured by accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)- the leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety, and infection control practices. ITC Hotels has also partnered with DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety. These assurance certifications will stand testimony to the rigorous hygiene protocol being put in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates at ITC Hotels, across India.

Keeping innovative customer experiences while adhering to high standards of cleanliness, safety and hygiene as the foremost priority, ITC Hotels has also launched ‘LAVANDERIA’, an initiative that offers impeccable contact light laundry services with strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms at each step.

‘LAVANDERIA’ allows customers to hand over the items at a designated point at the hotel. The laundry would be ready for pick up by the customer within 24 hours, where the customer would be intimated via a message which would include a payment link to enable contactless payment, the entire process remains contact light with safe distancing at every point.

The hotels have reengineered guest experiences with zero/minimal associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions) and remodelled hotel layout to support safe distancing.

The restaurants showcase a remodelled layout ensuring safe distancing, contactless billing, and sanitised dining (crockery, cutlery, tableware) using state-of-the-art technology and disinfectants.

In keeping with ITC Hotels’ culinary tradition and excellence, the responsible dining initiative presents mindfully curated menus based on harmony of fresh and seasonal selections. Familiar flavours and inventive cuisine featuring healthy, delectable fares with Local Love, and Seasonal Produce welcome guests at our All-day Dining Pavilions and key signature restaurants, and as takeaways.

Salient Highlights of our WeAssure standards and practices in the New Normal

Pre-arrival and Arrival

Pre-arrival measures to organise complete check-in before actual guest arrival.

Safe Car with all sanitation protocols to bring guest to hotel.

Digitally enabled Car Tags to inform guest about WeAssure Program, even before arrival.

Guest greeted by Security Personnel with trademark Namaste in Personal Protective gear, and temperature check.

Hand sanitisers at various locations for guest convenience.

All high touchpoints like elevators, knobs, taps etc. disinfected on hourly basis by our trained personnel

Markings on the floor to enable maintaining safe distancing norms.

We Assure information exhibit at various locations provide guest with all the information pertaining to our hygiene protocols.

Luggage will be sanitised. Bellboy will drop off luggage outside room maintaining safe distancing.

Warm greetings at remodelled reception with WelcomSeparators ensuring safe distance.

Guest Rooms

Rooms allotted after 24 hours between each guest, after stringent deep cleaning and sanitising protocols, equipped with sanitised amenities, including all touchpoints.

Rooms serviced by expert staff trained in conduct and precautions for personal, social and workplace.

Servicing will be done on prior appointment.

Dining

In Room: Guest order delivered on sanitised IRD trolley (enabling 1-meter distance), with sanitised crockery, cutlery, pre-packaged single use condiments, by server in personal protective gear.

Restaurant: Remodelled spaces, WelcomSeperators to ensure safe distancing; Tableware, crockery, cutlery pre-sanitised and served in a cover; Individual servings for sauces and condiments; Hand sanitisers on each table; QR-code enabled digital menus; e-payment; Grab and Go options; Knock and Drop menu.

Back-end

All associates comprehensively trained on health, hygiene and safety standards.

All associates provided with Personal Protective Equipment.

Lockers, Cafeteria, Elevators and High touch points sanitised frequently.

Safe distancing in above venues stringently followed.

Hand sanitisers placed at various locations.

Laundry spaces remodelled with segregated workplaces and thermal disinfection process.