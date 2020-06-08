Sterling Cares: Sterling Holiday Resorts

Read Article

Sterling Holiday Resorts is all set to serve the Indian holiday goers and travellers, with the launch of its program ‘Sterling Cares’ – a comprehensive sanitisation and hygiene protocol that ensures clinical levels of safety, hygiene and social distancing while delivering fun-filled, entertaining and memorable holidays with Sterling’s customary attention to detail and the warmth and passion of its employees.

The new, comprehensive sanitisation and hygiene regime will include guests, employees and vendors, with a set of protocols laid out for their safety. The sanitisation and hygiene programme has been put together in line with the latest guidelines recommended by the government and institutions like WHO, FSSAI and HACCP.

Sterling Holidays is the only holiday company to have introduced a one-of-its-kind holiday insurance. This is a complimentary insurance that guests can opt-into and covers them from home to resort to home. It takes care of several features like: Trip Cancellation, Emergency Treatments, Loss of Baggage etc. with a value of up to Rs 3 lakh per person.

Sterling plans to open its resorts in a phased manner as the Central and State Governments announce green zones in the resort areas and the respective catchment areas. The resorts that will be opened in the first phase will be: Goa, Ooty, Kodai, Mussoorie, Wayanad, Jaipur, Darjeeling, Mount Abu, Munnar, Lonavala, Nainital, Kufri, Puri. Sariska, Yercaud, Thekkady, Gurvayur, Karwar, Yelagiri, Palaveli, and Rajakkad followed by Agra, Gangtok, Manali, Corbett, Dharamshala, Kanha, Anaikatti and Srinagar.

Sterling properties are spread out over acres of land and the accommodation is dispersed providing plenty of space for guests to enjoy nature with social distancing. Sterling has designed a new set of games and activities, in the guests’ rooms and in designated locations within its resorts, conforming to the norms of social distancing, safety and hygiene, so that guests can enjoy these activities with their family in their respective rooms, and outdoors within the safety of the resort.

The employees have been meticulously trained and certified on the Sterling CARES protocols. Sterling CARES Champions have been identified in every resort to help the guests and to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained.

For guests, Sterling Holiday Resorts has created an entire process that starts from pre-arrival and covers the stay until the check-out. Collection of guest details will be done pre-arrival for contact-less check-in. Amenities will be reduced from the rooms and alternate day cleaning will be organised to reduce staff contact.

As a part of the safety and hygiene protocol, restaurants table layout will be done as per social distancing norms. Multiple meal sessions with guest reservation will be organised to avoid crowding along with facilities of contactless takeaway and mini-buffets. High-contact areas will be sanitised every 2 hours. Facilities like the Spa, Gym and Swimming pool will temporarily be unavailable to ensure social distancing.

For MICE guests, the check in and check out process will be done with minimal paper work. There are a range of venue options within the spacious resorts to split groups and activities along with ensuring social distancing between sessions in their large lawns and pre-function areas.