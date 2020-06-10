Staygiene: The Fern Hotels & Resorts

Read Article

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has resumed operations in 30 properties across eight states in India and in Nepal, Noshir A Marfatia, senior VP – sales & marketing, The Fern Hotels & Resorts said.

The eight states where the company has reopened its hotels are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka and West Bengal, besides reopening its Fern Residency hotel in the union territory of Chandigarh.

Giving the state-wise numbers he said, “Based on the various State Govt directives on Unlock 1.0, we have reopened 11 hotels under our Fern brand and another 2 under our Beacon brand in Gujarat, six in Rajasthan, two each in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal and one each in Punjab, UP, New Delhi, Chandigarh and in Nepal.”

Expressing his optimism about the recommencement of their other remaining properties he opined, “We expect that almost all our 75+ properties should be opened by mid-July and we have put systems in place to ensure smooth operations.”

Commenting on the safety and hygiene measures at all the hotels, Noshir said, “We have introduced Staygiene – the new normal, a set of guidelines which will be followed across all our hotels. We want to assure all our guests as well as our employees that we are following the best procedures to ensure the safety and security of everyone.”