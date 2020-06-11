Smart visual queues: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

Read Article

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is elated to welcome their guests back at the hotel from June 10, 2020. With the safety measurements and precautions in place, the hotel is fully equipped with all the necessary safety resources for their guests. The hotel has introduced the safety deck in order to communicate the safety steps undertaken by the stakeholders and to build confidence amongst the guests. They have mandatory usage of the personal protective kits for all their guests and at the same time the associates will be readily available wearing the PPEs as well. To maintain the social distancing norm at every nook and corner of the hotel, which has critical touchpoints too, they have initiated the Smart visual queues for the guest’s journey to remind them of the significance of social distancing. Awareness drives and thorough training are being conducted regularly among their associates for maintaining hygiene throughout the hotel.

With a hygiene manager in place, the hotel has leveraged the expertise of the hygiene partners to train the associates both in theory and practical. The position of a hygiene manager gains greater significance under the new normal. The hygiene manager will look into the compliance of health measures taken and will have the ownership to implement processes to ensure safety and hygiene. The frequency of cleaning the hotel premises has been increased and the same is being monitored effectively. Disinfection of all areas is being done with enhanced cleaning chemicals. They are not using any reusable items in the restaurants.

The layout of the restaurants have been relooked into, the gap between the tables is now 1.5 meters. The reservations at the restaurants will be effectively managed to avoid crowding which will regulate the timings of each reservation and will have a cap in place with regard to number of guests at any given point of time in a restaurant. Traditional menus have been replaced by QR codes to aid the contactless experience. Buffet if any will only be of assisted service and no more self-service. To make the dining experience more exciting, the restaurants have introduced “Eat and Repeat” to enjoy sumptuous meals.