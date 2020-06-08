Safety protocols: Radisson Hotels Group

Read Article

Radisson Group has created an in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocol in partnership with SGS that is designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

What are the new protocols?

A new 20-step protocol for hotels and 10-step protocol for meeting and event spaces is currently being introduced in Radisson hotels. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, increased attention to safety in communal spaces, protective equipment, and updated training for team members are included in the new protocols. All worldwide locations are being briefed on these protocols and strongly encouraged to implement them. These protocols describe specific processes and measures that are designed to make guests feel confident when they visit. Following are the protocols:

Physical distancing: Implement physical distancing measures throughout the hotel.

Increase cleaning and disinfecting: Increase cleaning and disinfecting frequency throughout the hotel, paying attention to high-touch items.

Air circulation: Improve air circulation processes to increase air quality.

Protective barrier: Install protective screens at the front desk.

Sanitising stations: Install alcohol-based hand sanitizing and glove stations near the front entrance and public areas.

Disinfect key cards: Provide clean and disinfected key cards upon check-in.

Door hangers: Display door hanger with cleaning and disinfecting information.

Travel-size hand sanitiser: Provide each guest room with a travel-size hand sanitizer.

TV remote: Provide a clean and disinfected TV remote in an individually sealed and protective bag.

Linens: Wash all linens at a high temperature for optimal disinfection.

Pool and other wellness areas: Provide sanitiser and disinfectant wipes in our fitness and wellness centers. Express check-out: Provide an express check-out process to minimize contact with team members.

Methods of payment: Offer cash-free methods of payment.

Grab and go: Offer individually packaged and other grab-and-go food options.

Bars and restaurants: Space tables apart in restaurants and bars to provide physical distancing.

Food safety: Adhere to the strict safety procedures while serving all food and beverages.

Minibar: Lock or remove all minibars.

Team training: Provide team members with comprehensive hygiene and prevention training program.

Team member temperature checks: Administer temperature checks for team members and suppliers, when legally permitted or required.

Team member PPE: Provide team members with personal protective equipment.

10-step protocol – Meetings & Events

Outlined below is Radisson’s 10-step meetings and events safety protocol:

Ensure the safe handling of personal belongings in the coatroom Install stations with alcohol-based hand sanitiser and gloves in hotel public areas and meeting and event spaces Increase cleaning and disinfection frequency of all hotel areas, paying special attention to high-touch items Implement improved air circulation processes to increase air quality Display door hanger with cleaning and disinfecting information in each meeting room Place a “disinfect box” in meeting rooms for used stationary items and disinfect them after events Ensure physical distancing in meeting and event facilities Ensure your hotel event manager is available for contact directly through your own device, to assist with your requests during the event Serve all food and beverages respecting strict food safety procedures Frequently clean and disinfect coffee machines.

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. Partnering with SGS ensures that the new protocols are validated, adapted, and in accordance with local requirements and recommendations. Under this program, individual hotels that comply with protocols can receive an official label of cleanliness and disinfection, issued by SGS,