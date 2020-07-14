Safe Together by Club Med

Read Article

Club Med has launched the ‘Safe Together’ guest assurance programme developed with the support of Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. Through a series of heightened hygiene and safety protocols implemented across all of Club Med’s resorts in Asia, Safe Together provides guests with the reassurance of a clean and safe environment when experiencing the resort and all its amenities.

Vijay Sharma, GM – South East Asia, Club Med, said, “With our new Safe Together programme within the concept of Club Med Cocoon, we ensure that all our resorts are met with highest cleanliness standards while careful attention has been given towards all customer touchpoints at the resorts. Along with a wide range of non-contact sports and activities, most of our Asian resorts have an in-house infirmary with a nurse available on call 24×7 for guests. This reinforces our 70-year long legacy of delivering thoughtful and safe vacation experiences. As we are gradually ushering into the recovery phase from the global pandemic, Club Med is thoroughly prepared to welcome travellers who are looking to enjoy a well deserving holiday.”

Safety and hygiene measures in a new normal:

Aligned with recommendations from the worldwide health authorities and local regulations, guests will be met with a ‘new normal’ as health and safety expectations shift post-pandemic. Club Med’s enhanced hygiene implementations will be communicated across various touch points throughout the resorts, delivering a happy and relaxed vacation experience for all guests.

Arrival and reception

From arrival to departure, the shuttle bus and private transfers are sanitised after every trip, with safe distancing implemented from the moment guests board. Club Med transfers also help reduce risk of exposure, compared to taking public transport. Upon arrival in the resort, all guests will have their temperatures checked, which is sanitized hourly and will also be required to fill out a travel declaration form. Our resort employees, also known as Gentil Organisers (G.Os) and Gentil Employees (G.Es), will be wearing masks throughout their shift for an added level of protection. Club Med also created a range of reusable surgical and N95 masks with fun and trendy designs for guests’ purchase at the boutique.

Safe public areas: High touchpoints sanitised frequently

More frequent sanitisation of high touch points areas, using Ecolab’s disinfecting agents – including restaurants, sports facilities and equipment, lift buttons and handrails – will be implemented after each use or hourly. Hand sanitizers will also be made available throughout the resort. In addition, safe distancing will be practiced at all common areas, with the help of dedicated signages and floor markings. Most of the Club Med resorts also have an in-house infirmary should the need arise.

Safety in your room

Added measures and heightened protocols of housekeeping ensure that guest rooms have been thoroughly cleaned. In addition, added emphasis will also be given to the ten most frequently touched areas within the room, employing Ecolab disinfecting procedures and disinfecting agents, such as light switches, controls, door handles and TV remotes. Air-conditioning will be running in fresh air mode for constant airflow, and contactless payments and room access will also be made available where possible.

Dining safe

One of the key elements of Club Med’s all-inclusive offering is our French savior-faire of buffets. Individually portioned dishes (mostly prepared à la minute) will replace self-service counters and drinks will be mostly served at the table by the staff. Enhanced measures have also been added for food and beverage handling with high hygiene standards, certified by local food authority bodies in some cases. More outdoor seating for safe distancing and temperature checks before entering the restaurants are also conducted for further reassurance.

Safe activities

Club Med is well-known as being the widest reaching sports school in the world and is often accorded praise for the conviviality and group activities. Heightened health and safety measures have been put in place with safe distancing between guests during activities such as Yoga and Zumba, allowing guests to participate in the activities without the feeling of constraint. In addition, deck chairs, bar & dining tables, conference rooms, private cocktail receptions and gala dinners are also arranged to ensure safe distancing measures are adhered to. Whenever possible, activities will be moved outdoors and may have a maximum capacity limit. Guests can also be reassured that cardio equipment will be sanitized hourly and fitness mats, games and circus equipment, and spas, will be sanitised after each use.

Entertainment reassured

Kids’ Club, one of the most raved facilities in Club Med, is also reinforced with additional measures to protect the health and safety of the little ones. All Mini Club G.Os taking care of the kids wear masks while activities have been modified to reduce body contact between the kids and having more activities outdoors for better ventilation. In addition, all toys in the Kids’ Clubs are disinfected daily and theatre chairs for evening shows are placed with safe distancing and sanitised after each use, all using Ecolab’s disinfecting agents.

Safety behind the scenes

Closely following WHO guidelines and with the support of Ecolab, all our resort staff is thoroughly trained on precautionary and cleaning measures. Emergency response and disinfection protocols are also in place to deal with suspected Covid-19 cases, and a department dedicated to the coordination of corporate hygiene and safety are in frequent contact with local authorities to monitor situation.

Lastly, strict measures have also been put in place where employees that have recently travelled from high-risk countries will undergo a 14-day quarantine, and employees are also restricted from travelling out of the resort during off-days and break time.