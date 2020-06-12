Re-engineered guest experiences: ITC Bengaluru and ITC Gardenia

Read Article

Following government relaxations on reopening hotels, ITC Hotels in Bengaluru comprising ITC

Gardenia, ITC Windsor and WelcomHotel Bengaluru re-opened on June 8, 2020, showcasing

excellence in Health, Hygiene, and Safety. These three pillars have been the bedrock of the ethos of ITC

Hotels, since inception. The hotels have reengineered guest experiences with zero/minimal associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions) and remodelled hotel layout to support safe distancing.

Salient highlights of our WeAssure standards and practices in the New Normal

Pre-arrival and Arrival

 Pre-arrival measures to organise complete check-in before actual guest arrival.

 Safe Car with all sanitation protocols to bring guest to hotel.

 Digitally enabled Car Tags to inform guest about WeAssure Program, even before arrival.

 Guest greeted by Security Personnel with trademark Namaste in Personal Protective gear, and

temperature check.

 Hand sanitisers at various locations for guest convenience.

 All high touchpoints like elevators, knobs, taps etc. disinfected on hourly basis by our trained personnel

 Markings on the floor to enable maintaining safe distancing norms.

 We Assure information exhibit at various locations provide guest with all the information pertaining to

our hygiene protocols.

 Luggage will be sanitised. Bellboy will drop off luggage outside room maintaining safe distancing.

 Warm greetings at remodelled reception with WelcomSeparators ensuring safe distance.

Guest Rooms

 Rooms allotted after 24 hours between each guest, after stringent deep cleaning and sanitising protocols,

equipped with sanitised amenities, including all touchpoints.



 Rooms serviced by expert staff trained in conduct and precautions for personal, social and workplace.

 Servicing will be done on prior appointment.

Dining

 In Room: Guest order delivered on sanitised IRD trolley (enabling 1-meter distance), with sanitised

crockery, cutlery, pre-packaged single use condiments, by server in personal protective gear.

 Restaurant: Remodelled spaces, WelcomSeperators to ensure safe distancing; Tableware, crockery,

cutlery pre-sanitised and served in a cover; Individual servings for sauces and condiments; Hand sanitisers

on each table; QR-code enabled digital menus; epayment; Grab and Go options; Knock and Drop menu.

Salon

 30-minute interval between clients to ensure deep cleaning of each station.

 Treatment stations remodelled for safe distancing.

 Salon staff trained to observe all safety and hygiene protocols, wearing personal protective gear.

 Guests offered fresh mask during treatment.

Back-end

 All associates comprehensively trained on health, hygiene and safety standards.

 All associates provided with Personal Protective Equipment.

 Lockers, Cafeteria, Elevators and High touch points sanitised frequently.

 Safe distancing in above venues stringently followed.

 Hand sanitisers placed at various locations.

 Laundry spaces remodelled with segregated workplaces and thermal disinfection process.