‘Raksha Initiative’: O by Tamara

Redefining guest experience through responsible practices

O by Tamara has introduced ‘Raksha Initiative’, a comprehensive safety and hygiene measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The new guidelines are prepared in accordance with the directives by WHO, the Ministry of Health, Government of India and the state government. A whole new set of precautionary measures and policies are in place to enhance guest experience without compromising on the health and safety. It will be implemented in all the properties of Tamara Leisure Experiences which includes O by Tamara in Trivandrum, The Tamara Resorts in Coorg and Kodaikanal and two Lilac Hotels in Bengaluru.

As part of the initiative extensive cleaning, sanitation, hygiene and safety procedures are carried out with

special emphasis on wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms at all times. Specific

guidelines are set for pre-arrival, check-in, in-house activities and facilities and check-out to maintain the

highest standards of health and hygiene. Body temperature monitoring, provision of masks and sanitisers

in all common areas and rooms, sanitation of vehicles & luggage, frequent disinfection and cleaning are

also arranged.

Tamara Leisure Experiences is a hospitality group built on the foundation of ‘Responsible and Memorable

Hospitality’. It owns and operates three brands, viz, ‘The Tamara Resorts’, ‘O by Tamara’ and ‘Lilac Hotels’:

1. The Tamara Resorts: Authentic luxury experiences in unique locations. The Tamara Resorts are located at Coorg and Kodaikanal.

2. O by Tamara: Modern, city-based hotels that offer outstanding hospitality. The first ‘O by Tamara’ is in Trivandrum, Kerala.

3. Lilac: Efficient and comfortable mid-segment hotels. There are currently two Lilac properties in Bengaluru. Three more hotels are set to open in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, as well in Kannur and Guruvayoor, Kerala.

4. Properties in Germany

The Group also owns the following properties in Germany: Holiday Inn Express, Guetersloh, Prizeotel Hannover and Courtyard by Marriott Wolfsberg.