Pride Safety Assurance: Pride Hotels & Resorts

Read Article

Pride Group of Hotels has begun welcoming guests by adapting measures for a safe and hygienic experience under the ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative. This assurance covers hygiene guidelines, booking policies as well as precautions to be taken by guests and staff to ensure safety and flexibility.

The initiative is designed to tackle the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area. With travellers being extremely thoughtful about their accommodation, the need for safety of staff and stays that are well-sanitised and disinfected environment is of utmost priority. To attain the highest level of safety and hygiene standards Pride hotels collaborated with various medical and industry experts and have formulated the guidelines on the same.

Under ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative, the Pride hotel has rolled out enhanced technological measures like contactless check-in & check-out services, contactless billing facility, touchless dispensing centre for the sanitisers and mobile-friendly dining menu. Other measures that have been taken are the usage of biodegradable trays for the in-room dining, marking the floors in the lobby area for people so they maintain social distancing at all times and all the key touch-points area in the hotel are sanitised in every half an hour.