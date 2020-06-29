Lead With Care: Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts

Read Article

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has entered into a consulting agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the global division of health care and research leader Johns Hopkins Medicine, to inform Four Seasons health and safety decisions during the evolving Covid-19 pandemic. Grounded in the principles of care, trust and service, the Lead With Care programme will be implemented by dedicated teams at Four Seasons properties around the world.

“Within this new environment, our singular goal is to provide guests, residents and employees with the confidence and assurance that their health and safety is our first priority,” said John Davison, president and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Four Seasons has established a dedicated Covid-19 Advisory Board, bringing together Four Seasons leadership and top experts to inform health and safety decisions based on the latest scientific knowledge.

Evolving in lockstep with rapidly changing discoveries, the Covid-19 Advisory Board will create, enhance and review current procedures, along with virtual and in-person training to guide implementation of Lead With Care across Four Seasons global portfolio.

This builds upon the early experience of Four Seasons Hotel New York, as well as Four Seasons hotels in Riyadh and Mumbai, in providing accommodation to high-risk medical personnel fighting on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Four Seasons Hotel New York was transformed into a safely zoned environment in a matter of days, implementing enhanced procedures to safely house guests, as well as properly train all employees.

Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, the Lead With Care programme is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new Covid-19 environment. The new program outlines clear procedures that educate and empower Four Seasons employees to take care of guests and each other.

“Along with already-commonplace measures such as more sanitizers, masks and heightened cleaning and hygiene, our Lead with Care programme will enhance our tools and training to deliver an experience grounded in safety and trust,” said Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Four Seasons consulting agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine International will include knowledge sharing to inform Four Seasons health and safety decisions during the evolving Covid-19 pandemic.

To support the development of enhanced health and safety measures as well as the procurement of supplies and equipment for Lead With Care implementation, Four Seasons will be working closely with EcoLab and International SOS – who were also critical in the transformation of the Four Seasons hotels in New York, Riyadh and Mumbai that housed medical personnel.

While guests will see many of the enhanced Lead With Care procedures, behind-the-scenes measures will also take place through employee training, additional food handling protocols, and enhancements to ventilation systems and other back-of-the-house operations.

In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. Since its launch in 2017, the Four Seasons Chat – one of the only in the industry to be supported by actual employees on property, versus chatbots – has received 10+ million messages and averages approximately 580,000 messages a month. Features include the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, and much more. Wait-free check-in and check-out is also offered, while Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages giving guests the flexibility for contactless engagement throughout their stay.

Additional details about the Lead With Care enhanced health and safety programme are:

Enhanced Cleanliness

Each Four Seasons property appointing a Hygiene Officer focused on implementing enhancements to already stringent procedures;

Rooms disinfected daily with EPA approved products and will have blacklight inspection by room attendants;

Focused re-training programs for Housekeeping teams on all cleaning protocols are being implemented across the portfolio;

Public areas cleaned hourly with extra attention to frequented areas including front desk counters and public restrooms;

The Covid-19 Advisory Board exploring an array of options to equip properties with the latest tools and technology, including electrostatic spraying, ozone technology for air purification and/or UV technology for HVAC systems.

Heightened Guest Safety and Comfort:

Lead With Care kits placed in each guest room providing masks, hand sanitizer and sanitization wipes, with additional masks supplied on demand;

Social distancing measures embedded in all services for guest protection, including appropriately spaced fitness equipment, modified spa menu and services, contactless check-in and housekeeping services;

Restaurants and bars may operate with reduced capacity to ensure adequate space and socially distant set-up;

In Room Dining offering contactless delivery outside guestrooms along with sustainable, single-use packaging;

Empowered Employees:

Lead With Care training building on Four Seasons legendary service model and diligent attention to detail, ensuring Lead With Care procedures are delivered in a thoughtful, attentive manner that balances guest safety with personal reassurance and comfort;

Training focused on educating and empowering employees to deliver the enhanced health and safety program with confidence, passing on this care to each and every guest and resident;

The Covid-19 Advisory Board advising on the global training program for all employees including: ensuring employees have a well-informed understanding of the disease and its transmission, providing guidance on appropriate social distancing and use of personal protective equipment, as well as physical and mental health monitoring and support;

Grounded in emotional intelligence, employees are undergoing behavioural training, ensuring empathetic, personalised care and connection are not lost in the absence of close contact and limited face to face interaction.