‘New normal’ Responsible Luxury experience: ITC Rajputana

As part of a phased re-opening, ITC Grand Bharat and ITC Rajputana prepare to welcome guests with the assurance of stringent health, safety, and hygiene measures. Reinforcing its globally acknowledged Responsible Luxury ethos that seeks to create a better and secure world, the two hotels open doors with ITC Hotel’s path breaking ‘WeAssure’ initiative.

‘WeAssure’ initiative by ITC Hotels will provide the discerning guests of ITC Rajputana and ITC Grand Bharat reassurance by accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)- the leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practices. Additionally, through a partnership with DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, both the hotels will also ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety.

ITC Hotels introduce you to the ‘new normal’ Responsible Luxury experience of contact light dining, digital check-in & check out, QR codes and safe staycations. ITC Rajputana and ITC Grand Bharat look forward to welcoming guests back from June 10 and June 12, 2020 respectively.

“The consistent support of our guests has been the bedrock of our strength, especially during the past few months. Keeping in mind the present circumstances, we have strengthened our service standards even further through the ‘WeAssure’ initiative. These assurance certifications will stand testimony to the rigorous hygiene protocol being put in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates at ITC Hotels across India. We have received a number of queries on our Safe Staycations. Both ITC Rajputana and ITC Grand Bharat are favourite destinations, especially for those driving from the northern region,” said Benita Sharma, area manager -North (Luxury Hotels) & GM – ITC Maurya.